Netaji both my father and leader, we must save SP: Akhilesh to supporters

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 1, 2017, 9:08 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2017, 9:09 am IST
UP Cabinet Minister Azam Khan and Mulayam’s cousin Ramgopal Yadav were also present at the meeting.
UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday addressed over 200 of his supporters at his residence, minutes after his expulsion from the Samajwadi Party (SP) had been revoked by his father and SP chief Mulayam Singh.

According to reports, the CM told his supporters that ‘we have to save the party’. He added that he had no ambitions of becoming the Chief Minister again after the elections, and had fought with his father and uncle only to ensure that SP comes back to power in the state.

“I am not doing all this to defy Netaji (Mulayam). Netaji is your leader, but for me, he is both leader and father,” Akhilesh said addressing party MLAs including some of those who he had given tickets for the polls.

Reports suggested that Akhilesh again blamed Amar Singh for the turmoil in the party, saying, “Those who are outsiders, who often go to London after creating problems for the party… are trying to weaken the party with the help of the BJP.”

Amar Singh had met Shivpal and Mulayam in Lucknow on Tuesday, a day before the SP chief declared a list of 325 candidates, said reports.

On Saturday, SP chief Mulayam Singh made a U-turn, just 24 hours after expelling his son from the party for 6 years.

With the writing on the wall loud and clear after Akhilesh mustered an overwhelming majority of party MLAs in his support, Yadav asked his younger sibling and state SP chief Shivpal to announced revocation of the expulsion of the two.

"On the SP supremo's directive, expulsion of Akhilesh and Ramgopal from SP is being revoked with immediate effect," the Shivpal Yadav, who has a running feud with the Chief Minister, tweeted after hectic confabulations.

"I am coming after having met party chief Mulayam Singh along with CM Akhilesh Yadav. Netaji has given the order that the suspension orders of Akhilesh and Ram Gopal are terminated with immediate effect," Shivpal said.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party (sp), mulayam singh, amar singh, shivpal yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

