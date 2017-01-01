Lt General Bipin Rawat takes over as new Army chief

General Dalbir Singh hands over the baton to General Bipin Rawat in the office of Chief of Army Staff. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The 1.3 million strong Indian Army got a new chief on Saturday as Lt General Bipin Rawat took over as its 27th chief succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag. Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa also took charge as the 25th Air Force Chief replacing Anup Raha.

Gen. Rawat superseded two senior most Lt Generals, Praveen Bakshi and P.M. Hariz. Lt Gen Bakshi, who heads the Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Command, announced “full support” to the new chief and told theatre officers through video conferencing he will continue to lead with “full professional sincerity as hither-to-fore”.

“I convey my best wishes and full support of Eastern Command to Gen. Bipin Rawat on having taken over as the Chief of Army Staff,” he said.

Earlier, there was speculation that Lt Gen. Bakshi may resign or take premature retirement. He had also met defence minister Manohar Parrikar recently. He requested that speculation and trolling in media and social media should stop and everyone should focus on contributing their best to the betterment of the army and the nation.

The Eastern Commander called the new Army chief to congratulate him on taking over the reins of the army.

Speculation is rife that Lt Gen. Bakshi may be given the new post of Chief of Defence Staff pertaining which Parrikar will meet Prime Minster Narendra Modi next month.

Sources, however, have indicated that no such development will take place. Gen Suhag, who superannuated on Saturday after 42 years of service, said army is prepared to meet any challenge as he thanked the government for “providing a free hand” and implementing the One Rank One Pension scheme.

He said that infiltration bids had increased during the year and the number of terrorists killed was nearly double the previous year.

The General said the army focused on operational preparedness during his tenure. Suhag said that when he had taken over he had asserted the response of the army to any action against our interest would be immediate, adequate and intense.