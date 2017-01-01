Nation, Current Affairs

Govt will implement GST in 2017, digitised economy India's future: Jaitley

PTI
Published Jan 1, 2017, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2017, 5:55 pm IST
'We are now keeping the inflation under control, consequently we have seen interest rates coming down,' he said.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Extending warm wishes to citizens of India on the occasion of the New Year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said that he is hopeful about the Goods and Service Tax (GST) being implemented in 2017 and confident that the digistised economy would be the future of India.

"The last year was a very successful year for India as we continued to remain the fastest economy in the world, and I'm sure that we will maintain the same position," Jaitley said in an interview to ANI.

"We are now keeping the inflation under control, consequently we have seen interest rates coming down," he added.

Adding to this he said that the process of 'remonetisation' has progressed extremely well and it is certain that in the days to come it will be completed.

"I see 2017 as a year in which GST will be implemented, and a digitised economy will be future of India," he added.

"A large amount of money, including black money, has come back into the banking system. It increases banks' ability to lend more," said Jaitley, citing that the activity of demonetisation was completed in a peaceful manner and well supported by citizens.

Jaitley's statement came a day after Prime Minister Modi announced major tax rebates for farmers, small traders, senior citizens and women in a New Year's eve address to the nation. He also urged the nation's banking system to work for the poor and the marginalised and complimented the people for joining and supporting the government's cleansing drive against corruption and black money.

Tags: arun jaitley, gst, digistised economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Alabama man catches his wife in bed with her lover, attacks him

The helpless victim, however, tries to defend himself. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Kareena rings in the New Year with cousin Ranbir, Karisma and Saif

It is also being reported that Kareena and Taimur will accompany him for the shooting schedule of his film 'Chef,' in Europe.
 

BJP, Shiv Sena fight over Salman Khan now

Shelar brings up blackbuck incident, Shiv Sena followers involve Modi.
 

Mohammad Kaif gives trolls a fitting reply after being criticised for doing yoga

Some fans criticised Kaif for doing yoga, which they termed as
 

From weight loss to remaining injury-free: fitness resolutions for 2017

Pumping iron in the gym is not the only way one can stay physically fit. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

From 'Mitron' to 'Saathiyon': Twitter wonders why PM did not use his salutation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Can't reveal whether Jaitley, CEA were consulted before note ban: RBI

The monetary policy regulator also did not disclose if the decision to demonetise currency notes worth Rs 20 lakh crore was opposed by any official or minister. (Photo: File)

Akhilesh declared SP chief at ‘national convention’, Mulayam hits back

UP CM Akhilesh Yadav with party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Rose Valley scam: CBI to ‘consider other options’ if TMC MP does not turn up

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandopadhyay (Photo: PTI)

As SP war rages, Amar Singh hurries home from London to meet Mulayam

Amar Singh on Sunday had insisted that he is not behind the feud in party chief Mulayam Singh's family. (Photo: PTI)

Rajnath hails Modi, says country will become stronger by his schemes

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham