Emotional Sasikala Natarajan takes charge as AIADMK general secretary

She came to the party headquarters in the same car used by Jayalalithaa, amidst slogans by partymen greeting the new leader.
V.K. Sasikala resembles late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa at party office on Saturday.
Chennai: Former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s close friend V.K. Sasikala on Saturday took charge as the party’s general secretary in front of the portraits of her predecessors MGR and Jayalalithaa.

She came to the party headquarters in the same car used by Jayalalithaa, amidst slogans by partymen greeting the new leader. On entering the office, she garlanded the MGR statue and paid floral tributes to a portrait of Jayalalithaa in the office entrance.

She went to the general secretary's room and paid signed the papers to take charge as AIADMK general secretary in front of the portraits of MGR and Jayalalithaa placed in the table.

She was accompanied by Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, senior ministers and functionaries, besides MLAs and MPs. When she left the venue, she acknowledged with folded hands, the greetings of slogan-shouting party workers. She was appointed as the general secretary at the general council meeting in the city on 29 December.

Although, the party has seen five general secretaries earlier, Sasikala is the third leader to take up the post with no one above her in the hierarchy. V.R. Nedunchezhian, P.U. Shanmugam and R. Ragavanandham were the general secretaries under the party's founder leader MGR.

