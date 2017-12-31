search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

18% rise in crimes against women in Telangana, police blames it on urbanisation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Dec 31, 2017, 1:43 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2017, 1:43 am IST
Director General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy attributed the rise to rapid urbanisation.
The police was adopting technology as the world was transforming into a digital society, he said. (Representational image)
 The police was adopting technology as the world was transforming into a digital society, he said. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The crime rate in the state rose by 12 per cent in 2017. Crimes against women increased by 18 per cent, cases of cheatings, kidnap and abduction went up only marginally. Director General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy attributed the rise to rapid urbanisation.

“We are registering FIRs whenever someone approaches us with a complaint. Moreover, there is a rapid urbanisation in all commissionerates, including Rachakonda, Cyberabad and Khammam. So with many people settling in these areas, crimes are bound to increase,” he said.

 

ce

The police was adopting technology as the world was transforming into a digital society, he said. "Keeping this in view, we are training our personnel in dealing with cybercrimes and use of various tools of technology for policing, crime detection and prevention too," said Mr. Reddy.

Tags: additional director general of police, urbanisation, crimes against women
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

24,000 constables to be recruited into Telangana force


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s first PC OS ‘Lisa’ to be released soon

The computer measured roughly the size of a Window AC and was powered by a 5MHz Motorola 68000 CPU, 1MB RAM and a 5MB hard disk. (Photo: mac-history.net)
 

Sunburn stage divided into Your V/S mine by DJ Snake, Kyzo

DJ Snake got his fans roaring and convinced Kyzo to get his supporters to cheer as well.
 

When Priyanka 'smacked' Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty played a part in it

Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra had worked together in 'Dostana' and 'Agneepath.'
 

Harbhajan Singh’s Twitter post on Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma is winning the internet

Harbhajan Singh shared the dance stage with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during the Mumbai reception. (Photo: Instagram / Deccan Chronicle)
 

Year ender 2017: Nutrition myths busted

Every year has its own nutrition fads, and while some work, some are nothing but skeptical conjectures. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Delayed Kochi groom takes Metro to his own wedding

Kochi Metro really wasn't exaggerating when they said they touch lives. (Photo: Twitter/KochiMetroRail)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Tamil Nadu: Never committed two murders, says Dhashwant

Dhashwant, accused of double murder, at Chengalpet sessions court, on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Four held for cheating car owners, police seize stolen vehicles

. Venkatesh had given all the original vehicle documents and Manjunath had gone missing without paying the loan or giving Rs 15,000 to the owner as agreed.

Nigerians held with Rs 1 crore drugs in Hyderabad

The contraband — 250 gram of cocaine and 25 gram of heroin — was meant to be sold among New Year revellers, the police said. 

Delhi: Minor rapes 65-yr-old domestic help, sent to juvenile home

The boy's family tried to shift the blame to someone else, but the accused himself admitted his crime, according to police sources. (Representational Image)

Kerala: Censor Board cut Vijaya Mallya dialogue, alleges director

The film deals with the complex situation of a transgender person, negotiating the life and interacting with society and the how the public consciousness addresses the situation (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham