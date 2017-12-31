18% rise in crimes against women in Telangana, police blames it on urbanisation

The police was adopting technology as the world was transforming into a digital society, he said. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The crime rate in the state rose by 12 per cent in 2017. Crimes against women increased by 18 per cent, cases of cheatings, kidnap and abduction went up only marginally. Director General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy attributed the rise to rapid urbanisation.

“We are registering FIRs whenever someone approaches us with a complaint. Moreover, there is a rapid urbanisation in all commissionerates, including Rachakonda, Cyberabad and Khammam. So with many people settling in these areas, crimes are bound to increase,” he said.

The police was adopting technology as the world was transforming into a digital society, he said. "Keeping this in view, we are training our personnel in dealing with cybercrimes and use of various tools of technology for policing, crime detection and prevention too," said Mr. Reddy.