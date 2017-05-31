Chennai: 30-year-old Infosys techie found dead in office restroom

On Tuesday evening the victim's body, with no clothes, was found in the rest room. (Representational Image)

Chennai: A 30-year-old software professional working in Infosys in Mahindra city near Chennai was found dead in the office restroom, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ilyaraja a resident of Villupuram district. He usually travels from Dindivanam in Villupuram to Mahindra city.

Police said that he failed to go home on Monday after work and his wife had lodged a complaint on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening his body, with no clothes, was found in the restroom. Police noted it looked like a murder inside the office.

"We are probing all possibilities," police said.