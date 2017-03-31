Nation, Crime

Hyderabad man rapes 3 month old baby, given life imprisonment

PTI
Published Mar 31, 2017, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Mar 31, 2017, 4:14 pm IST
The court imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him for the rape. It also sentenced him to seven years jail for kidnapping the baby.
A local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a three-month-old baby in November 2015. (Photo: Representational Image)
 A local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a three-month-old baby in November 2015. (Photo: Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a three-month-old baby in November 2015.

LB Nagar Metropolitan Sessions Judge Sunita Kunchala on Wednesday convicted the 50-year-old accused, Padi Krishna, an electrician by profession, for kidnapping and raping the baby.

The court awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him for the rape. It also sentenced him to seven years jail for kidnapping the baby. Both the sentences will run concurrently.

A complaint had been lodged on November 22, 2015 with Hayathnagar police stating that the baby girl (complainant's niece) had disappeared from the house on the night of November 20, Inspector J Narender Goud said in a release.

The complainant, who searched for the baby along with other family members, found his niece in the hands of the accused near their house the next day. When they questioned him, Krishna could not give a proper answer.

The complainant took the baby from him and found that she had suffered injuries. She was then taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared that the child had been sexually abused, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and Krishna was subsequently arrested, they said.

Tags: man rapes baby, 3 month old baby raped, hyderabad rape
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood stars attended the AsiaSpa Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Rekha, Aditi, other stars look stunning at awards show
A special prayer meet was held in memory of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away earlier this month, on Thursday where the Bachchan and Rai family members were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek pay tribute to Krishnaraj Rai at prayer meet
Bollywood celebrities were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Anushka, Shraddha, Kriti, other stars impress with their casual style
Numerous stars from the film industry were present for a screening of the Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Naam Shabana' in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars watch Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana at screening
Film stars came out in their stylish best for day two of the IIFA Utsavam 2017 held in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Utsavam 2017: Stars make a fashion statement at awards show
Several Bollywood stars gave dazzling performances at the Zee Cine Awards 2017. The event will be telecast on Saturday.

Salman, Kareena, Alia, Varun's performances at Zee Cine Awards are a hit
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australian team ‘copped a lot from Indian media’: Darren Lehmann

"They've (Australia) copped a lot from the Indian media. I've been pleased with the way they have handled it," said Australian cricket team coach Darren Lehmann. (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s why Ed Cowan wanted to stab Virat Kohli with a stump

Ed Cowan said he once felt like picking up a stump and stabbing Virat Kohli after being told something 'highly inappropriate'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Joe Root wants to emulate star skippers Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson

“They (Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson) have taken on the captaincy and their games have gone up a level. I like to think that I am in that sort of place in my game,” said England’s Test team skipper Joe Root. (Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kolhi let emotions affect his batting against Australia: Sourav Ganguly

India skipper Virat Kohli only managed 46 runs in five innings against Australia. (Photo: AFP)
 

Couples who watch porn together have better sex and are happier

Couples who are honest about porn viewing also benefit (Photo: AFP)
 

LG V30 to be the first to pack a dual-selfie camera

LG V20 (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

UP school warden forces 70 girls to strip, sit naked in class; probe ordered

The warden allegedly threatened the students of dire consequences if they disobeyed her command. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Odisha: Naxals attack railway station; trigger blasts, flee with walkie talkies

Handwritten poster left by Maoists at Doikalu railway station (Photo: DC)

Chennai: 15-year-old girl raped, filmed and blackmailed by uncle, kills self

Representational Image

Kenyan woman's complaint of being assaulted in Greater Noida fake: police

Police officials produced Pintu, driver of the cab in which the lady had travelled to corroborate their version. (Photo: Representational Image)

Kerala: Man rapes 91-year-old woman in her house, leaves her wounded

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday night, came to light when the woman's daughter returned home from a temple festival this morning and found her mother with injuries on her body, police said. (Photo: Representational/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham