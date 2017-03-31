Chennai: 15-year-old girl raped, filmed and blackmailed by uncle, kills self

Chennai: A 15-year-old girl who was allegedly given a spiked drink and raped by her uncle, who is the Correspondent of a private school, committed suicide on Wednesday as she could not bear his blackmailing.

The Class X student immolated herself at her residence after leaving a detailed suicide note after finishing her exams. The incident had reportedly taken place in September last year when the uncle offered a soft drink laced with sedatives.

“He told the girl that he would release her rape video if she revealed the incident to anyone. The girl disclosed it a couple of months ago to her family, which scolded the alleged rapist and prevented the girl from disclosing the incident to anyone else. However, the uncle was encouraged by this and kept harassing the girl to have sex with him.”

“The girl who was left alone while her parents and sibling were away took the drastic step after leaving a suicide note,” said a senior police official.

The doctors declared the girl dead on arrival at the KMCH. A case has been registered under section 306 IPC (Abetment of suicide) and POCSO act (4) and have launched a search for the absconding uncle.