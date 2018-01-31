search on deccanchronicle.com
Tollywood star Samrat Reddy ‘breaks into’ own house

Published Jan 31, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2018, 2:53 am IST
Kondakalla Harshitha Reddy, an interior designer, complained that Samrat had broken into the house when she was away on vacation.
 Samrat Reddy

Hyderabad: Tollywood star G.V.S. Krishna Reddy alias Samrat Reddy, 24, was arrested by the Madhapur police on Tuesday on the charge of committing theft in his own house. The house is owned by Samrat’s sister but Samrat and his wife Harshita, the complainant, have lived there since their marriage.

Kondakalla Harshitha Reddy, an interior designer, complained that Samrat had broken into the house when she was away on vacation.

 

Harshitha had earlier accused her husband and in-laws of harassing her for dowry and a case in this regard is being investigated by the Rajendranagar police. Samrat was arrested on that occasion too and granted bail. Harshitha also claimed that Samrat is a drug addict and was in a relationship with another woman. Samrat has denied the allegations and said he would come out clean in court. 

“Harshitha made a condition that I should stop acting, but I continued. She herself was torturing me with her suspicious nature,” he said.

House burglary case on Samrat
He was produced before the court on Tuesday and sent to judicial remand. His bail plea will be heard on Wednesday.

Last Friday, Harshitha complained to the police that her husband had broken the lock on the door to their house and decamped with her gold jewellery, silver and household articles worth around Rs 2 lakh. She stated that Samrat damaged the CCTV cameras near the flat and took away the DVR equipment connected to it. 

The police registered a case of house burglary and trespass against Samrat and arrested him on Tuesday.

Madhapur S-I K. Manmadh Rao said that though Samrat claims that it is his house, it is an offence to break the lock and enter a house. He has been living separately for the last four months and she has been paying the maintenance bills. During interrogation, Mr Rao says, Samrat admitted to taking the gold jewellery.

Harshitha says the dowry harassment began a few months after the marriage in November 2015. Samrat tortured her mentally and assa-ulted her physically for additional dowry and his parents supported him, she alleged. “When we gave them some cash or a cheque, things would be normal for a few days and then begin again with the same demand,” she said.

Her mother claims that Samrat had relations with other women. “He is used to a free life and addicted to hookah.” 

Samrat’s parents said that Harshitha and her parents wanted Samrat to quit acting, but he was determined not to. It is because he did not give in to their demand that they are levelling false accusations against him.

Samrat said he has no need to commit theft in his own house. “But I admit that I destroyed the cameras out of anger,” he said.

