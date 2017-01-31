Nation, Crime

Assam: Mother throws toddlers in well, father kills family in seperate incidents

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Jan 31, 2017, 4:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 5:09 pm IST
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
Guwahati: In cases that have created sensation in Assam, a father killed his sister, his son and daughter and a mother threw her toddlers into well in two separate incidents.

Police on Tuesday arrested the mother in central Assam’s Hojai district on charges of killing her two sons—aged 3 years and 6 months—by throwing them into an abandoned well.

The accused mother, Shahida Begum, first mislead the police by pretending that her sons had been abducted by an autorickshaw driver. However, police after a sustained interrogation recovered the bodies of toddlers from a well. The mother herself led the police to the well.

“We are still wondering about the motive as woman herself was trying to commit suicide. We are still probing the case,” said the police.

In another incident police arrested Bhupen Rai who attacked his wife and other family members before he killed three people including his son and daughter with a machete on Monday night.

Police said that Bhupen Rai first killed his elder sister Kamini Rai 55, before attacking his son Rajdeep, 6, and minor daughter Jyotismita (3).

The accused also attacked his wife Anita and two women neighbours, Shefali Rai and Dimbeswari Rai, who had tried to stop him. The condition of all three is stable.

“After the incident, the accused tried to commit suicide by hitting his head with the same machete but villagers admitted him to hospital,” police said adding that they are yet to record his statement to know the motive.

Earlier in January, a woman was arrested in central Assam’s Nagaon after she killed her seven-month-old son by throwing him in a well.

Tags: murder, infanticide, shahida begum, abduction
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

