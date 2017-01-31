Nation, Crime

Malayali techie found killed in Pune office

Security official from Assam arrested in connection with murder.
Rasila Raju
 Rasila Raju

KOZHIKODE: A  Malayali woman software engineer was found strangled at her Infosys office in Pune on Sunday night. Rasila Raju, 25, daughter of Ozhampoyil Raju and the late Latha from Payimbra, near Kuruvattoor in Kozhikode,  was working late in the night in the office where she had been employed for the past two years.  She  was found dead on the ninth floor of the building and is suspected to have been strangled with  computer cables. A security official, Bhaben Saikia from Assam,  was arrested in connection with the murder.

An alumni of Kendriya Vidyalaya, East Hill, Kozhikode,  Rasila had visited her home one- and-a-half-months ago. She had informed her family that she was expecting a transfer to Bengaluru office soon and was busy clearing the pending works. Her father Raju and other relatives who reached Pune  after receiving the news on Sunday night said that the body was disfigured. 

They suspected  that more people were  involved  in the crime. The body will be brought home on Tuesday morning after  inquest and post-mortem   and would be cremated on the premises of the house. “She had gone to work on Sunday, that too in the late shift, to clear the pending works before moving to Bengaluru.  She was never afraid of working late,” said Suresh, a relative.

Tags: murder case, strangled, malayali techie
Location: India, Kerala

