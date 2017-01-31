Nation, Crime

Dubai-based Indian funded girls to join ISIS at Pakistan man's behest: NIA

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2017, 6:22 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 6:26 pm IST
Three girls from the Philippines and Tunisia, who were alleged to be ISIS sympathisers, were given money by Mohammed Farhan Shaikh.
Representational Image
 Representational Image

New Delhi: Three girls from the Philippines and Tunisia, who were alleged to be ISIS sympathisers, were given money by a Dubai-based Indian supporter of the terror outfit on the instructions of a Pakistani national, the NIA has said.

The agency has claimed that Maharashtra resident Mohammed Farhan Shaikh, who was arrested in 2016 along with two others after being deported from the UAE for alleged ISIS links, had funded these girls, after money was given to him in Dubai by one Khalid, who is alleged to be from Pakistan.

NIA has alleged that Shaikh, who was in Dubai in 2015, had transferred 3894.24 United Arab Emirates Dirham (UAED) to a Tunisian girl, Sarra Ghribi, who wanted to join ISIS, in seven instalments through the global payment service, Western Union, between February 5, 2015 and April 24 that year.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed before a court here that Shaikh had transferred 1257.63 UAED and 846.75 UAED to Jannah Qassim and Johaira L Macasimpang, residents of Philippines, on June 24, 2015.

In his disclosure statement recorded by NIA which has been annexed in the charge sheet, Shaikh has claimed that in January 2015, he got in touch with Ghribi through Facebook. She was a "supporter and sympathiser" of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

"She (Ghribi) was interested to join ISIS. She approached me and asked for money. Same thing I told to Khalid that there is a Tunisian girl who wants to go to Syria and she needs money. He told me to come to his showroom and over there, Khalid gave me 1300 Dirham and I paid that money to Sarra Ghribi.”

"Later, Khalid gave me 5000 Dirham to give to Ghribi. On June 2, 2015, Khalid deposited 5000 Dirham in my bank account. I paid 5000 Dirham in total to Ghribi. I made all the money transaction through Western Union," Shaikh has said.

Shaikh has claimed in his disclosure statement that he had met Khalid, who used to work in a car showroom in Dubai, for the first time in February 2015 and in that meeting, he was given money to pay to Ghribi. Shaikh also said that in June 2015, Khalid told him to pay money to the two girls from Philippines.

In its charge sheet, the agency has alleged that "KK (Khalid) and accused number 3 (Shaikh) had connived to raise, collect and transfer funds to Sarra Ghribi of Tunisia and two persons namely Jannah Qassim and Johaira L Macasimpang, residents of Philippines, affiliated to ISIS".

Besides Shaikh, the two other arrested accused in the case are Sheikh Azhar Ul Islam, a permanent resident of Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka-based Adnan Hassan.

They have been chargesheeted for alleged offences of criminal conspiracy under the IPC and under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The agency has alleged that these accused, in connivance with others, had supported and invited support for ISIS and had assisted in arranging and managing meetings online among the active operatives of the banned terror outfit.

The accused were arrested on January 29 last year after being deported from the UAE.

Tags: isis, nia, islamic state
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi dances with none other than Ranveer!

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Azhar Ali doesn't deserve to be Pakistan captain: Moin Khan

Pakistan are currently sitting at the eighth position in the ICC ODI Rankings with 89 points - two behind Bangladesh and two ahead of the West Indies. (Photo: AFP)
 

R Ashwin shuts down the troll asking him ‘to learn’ from Moeen Ali

R Ashwin gave a fitting reply to a Twitter user who asked him to learn from Moeen Ali. (Photo: AP)
 

India to provide free Wi-Fi to over 1,000 villages

Representational image
 

Birthday special: Six Preity Zinta films that still deserve a watch

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Man dies in Taiwan in the middle of sexual intercourse

He collapsed halfway when he was on top of his girlfriend (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

CBI takes over probe in extortion case against Chhota Rajan

Gangster Chhota Rajan (Photo: DC/file)

Note ban: ED attaches Rs 25 crore of assets of former K'taka

Chief project officer of Karnataka State Highways Development Project S.C. Jayachandra. (Photo: File)

Pune techie's murder: Cong demands comprehensive probe

Murdered techie, Rasila Raju OP. (Photo: File)

Court acquits Gurgaon surgeon accused of raping patient

Representational Party (Photo: File)

Uttar Pradesh: Man cuts off railway gateman’s fingers

Representational Image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham