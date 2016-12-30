Nation, Current Affairs

Two key Malegaon blast accused were killed in custody: Ex-inspector

Published Dec 30, 2016, 11:37 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 12:13 pm IST
Former police officer in his affidavit filed with Solapur court says their bodies were disposed off as unidentified 26/11 attack victims.
Mumbai: In a startling revelation, a police officer who was part of the investigation into the 2008 Malegaon bombing has claimed that two key accused Sandeep Dange and Ramji Kalsangra were killed while they were in police custody.

Media reports on Friday quoted ex-inspector Mahboob Mujawar who himself is facing a trial in a separate case of alleged criminal intimidation and one under Arms Act as saying that the duo has been shown alive over the past eight years. Mujawar was deputed to the case by the then Director General of Police S S Virk.

Mujawar claims Dange and Kalsangra were killed by ATS officers.

Two police officers ACP Rajan Ghule and police inspector Ramesh More have already been under an investigation in a case relative to Dilip Patidar who has gone missing since 2008.

Patidar was brought from Indore to Mumbai for questioning in the same case but never returned home, his family claims. According to media reports Kalsangra stayed at Patidar’s house as a tenant.

A blast rocked a busy street in Malegaon’s Bhikku Chowk on September 29, 2008 killing eight and injuring several others. The Malegaon bombing coincided with  a synchronous blast in Modasa in Gujarat.

The chargesheet filed by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad led by the then senior IPS officer Hemant Karkare had made the duo key accused in the case. Karkare was killed fighting with terrorists durig 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

