search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Kanpur: Journo shot dead by bike-born men; fourth scribe in 3 months

PTI/ANI
Published Nov 30, 2017, 8:40 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2017, 8:40 pm IST
The journalist, Naveen, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital after he was shot.
A journalist was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified men who were on bikes in Kanpur's Bilhaur. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 A journalist was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified men who were on bikes in Kanpur's Bilhaur. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kanpur: A journalist was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified men who were on bikes in Kanpur's Bilhaur.

The journalist, Naveen, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital after he was shot. More details are awaited.

A journalist working with a Bengali newspaper was shot dead on November 21 in Tripura allegedly by a constable of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) following an altercation. The scribe, Sudip Datta Bhaumick, was gunned down around 2 pm inside the headquarters of the 2nd battalion of TSR.

On September 20, a journalist of a local television channel was killed at Mandai in West Tripura when he went to cover an agitation by the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT).

Another journalist, Gauri Lankesh, was shot dead point blank outside her residence on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka on September 6, triggering protests in many parts of the country.

Tags: journalist shot dead, crime news, journalists killed
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: When Prabhas' Baahubali made its presence felt at an NBA game in Orlando

Prabhas in a still from 'Baahubali: The Conclusion.'
 

Pakistani girl forced to live as a recluse due to a leg weighing 10 kg

Tahira needs help from family members to climb stairs and has been forced to drop out of school due to her condition (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Russian man dies after removing pin from grenade to pose for picture

Police suspect that Alexander didn’t actually expect the grenade to detonate until he threw it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's Matthew Hayden's take on Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul,Virat Kohli

Matthew Hayden recently spoke on India batsmen Murali Vijay and KL Rahul, and said that the duo would be natural choices when playing abroad.(Photo: AFP / PTI / BCCI )
 

Apple iPhone X review: A new beginning for the next iPhone

From being the first one to master the touchscreen to now being the first ones to go with a full front display and eliminating the home button and fingerprint scanner, Apple has set a benchmark with its Anniversary Edition iPhone X this year. Apple states that the iPhone X will set the path for the future mobile phone.
 

Cruel man pours cold water on his dog before leaving her in the snow to die

A petition with over 1000 signatures is seeking action against the man (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Andhra Pradesh: Tainted sarpanches fearless

About 11 sarpanches and two panchayat secretaries are facing allegations of the misuse of funds. (Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh: Attack on woman raises rivalry doubt

The severe attack resulted in the woman losing her palm after which she fell down. (Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh: College student commits suicide

The girl’s parents accuse the college management for her death. (Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh: Gang of robbers arrested

The accused are identified as Dharani, Ilango, Amzad Sharif, Mukhtiyar, Suresh, Afzal, Noorullah, Tajju, Jilan, Shabbir, Hussain and Meghanadhan, all from different parts of Tamil Nadu. (Representational Image)

Courier boy held for harassing woman in Bengaluru

Arrested
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham