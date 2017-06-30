Nation, Crime

70-year-old French woman raped in Uttar Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 30, 2017, 1:28 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 7:50 am IST
The victim was taken to the district hospital where she is stated to be stable.
The police official told reporters that an FIR has been registered in this connection, and a team has been deployed to ensure the arrest of the accused. (Representational image)
Lucknow: A 70-year-old French woman was allegedly raped by an inebriated guard in her room at a resort in Varanasi’s Madhopur village on Wednesday. The woman had been staying at a lodge near Shooltankehswar ghat along the Ganges for the last 11 months and had been associated with an NGO in raising awareness among rural women about importance of education.

According to the victim, the guard of the lodge, Om Prakash, barged into her room in inebriated condition at night and beat her up, leaving her injured. Later, he raped her and took away her mobile phone. The guard who belongs to Mirzapur, managed to flee before the police could be called in. The victim was taken to the district hospital where she is stated to be stable. SP (rural), Amit Kumar visited the spot and carried out inspection. A forensic team was called in to collect samples.

The police official told reporters that an FIR has been registered in this connection, and a team has been deployed to ensure the arrest of the accused. The elderly lady has been kept in a special ward with proper security arrangements.

