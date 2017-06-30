Attack on Akbaruddin Owaisi: Court acquits main accused Pahelwan

Mohammed Pahelwan walks free after being acquitted by the court on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: In a major setback to the police, the VII Additional Metropolitan Sessions court on Thursday acquitted Mohammed Bin Omer Yafai alias Mohammed Pahelwan, the main accused in the attack on AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The prosecution failed to prove the charges against him, including the charge of criminal conspiracy for allegedly masterminding the attack. The court sentenced four others involved in the attack to 10 years rigorous imprisonment.

Those convicted are the other accused Hassan Bin Omer Yafai (A2), Abdullah Bin Younus Yafai (A3), Younus Bin Omer Yafai (A6) and Afif Bin Younus Yafai (A13). The prosecution could not also prove the criminal conspiracy charges against these suspects.

The Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge T. Srinivas Rao, in his 96-page judgement sentenced the four persons to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 8,500 each after finding them guilty of 14 different offences under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act.

The court also set off the remand period of the convicts while pronouncing the judgement.