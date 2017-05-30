Rampur molestation: Nine culprits nabbed, hunt on for remaining five

A massive hunt is underway to nab the remaining five absconding culprits. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Rampur: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested four more accused in the shocking Rampur molestation case, taking the number of nabbed perpetrators to nine.

Out of the four arrested, one has been identified as a 16-year-old minor, named Rahees. The other three have been identified as Fazil, Bhoora, Qasim.

A massive hunt is underway to nab the remaining five absconding culprits.

Reacting sharply to the case, Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Aditya Mishra on Monday dubbed the incident as 'sad', while saying that the police would ensure that such misconduct is not repeated in future.

"This is very serious and sad incident. We will try that this kind of incident should not get repeated in future," Mishra told ANI.

Asserting that the police have taken fast action in the case, he further informed that four accused have been arrested till now.

The state police successfully arrested four prime accused in the molestation case till yesterday.

While three men were arrested on Sunday night, the fourth was nabbed on Monday.

Social media was set on fire, after a video of two women being molested by a group of men in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur surfaced.

Around 12 to 14 boys can be seen in the video, molesting the women, even while they pleaded to let them go.

Proving the sheer fearlessness of the perpetrators, the boys filmed the entire development and posted it on social media.

Besides manhandling and molesting the girls, the boys were laughing and making jokes the whole time, while the distraught girls kept on begging to be spared.

Surprisingly, it was not much long ago when the Yogi-Adityanath Government has launched 'Anti-Romeo' squads to check on eve-teasing in public areas, to ensure the safety of girls in the state.