Centre examining representations by states post ban on cattle sale

Published May 30, 2017, 4:50 pm IST
The Environment Ministry, which had notified the rules last week, received 13 representations on them.
New Delhi: The Centre is examining representations given by states and some other organisations on the recent ban on sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter, Union minister Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday.

These rules were notified in the backdrop of some observations made by the Supreme Court and a parliamentary committee on preventing cruelty to animals and breaking nexus in animal markets including smuggling, Naidu told reporters in New Delhi.

"However, subsequently some issues were raised by a few state governments and other trade organisations. These issues are being examined by the government," Naidu said.

The ministry had notified the stringent Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, banning the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.

The decision is expected to hit export and trade of meat and leather.

The rules define cattle as a bovine animal including bulls, bullocks, cows, buffaloes, steers, heifers and calves and camels.

The new rules also prohibit establishment of an animal market in a place which is situated within 25 km from any state border and within 50 km from any international border.

Various bodies and political parties have reacted sharply to the government's decision to ban the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, saying it is an "ill-advised" decision which will widen the "terrorism" by cow vigilantes.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had asked whether the Centre would ban the consumption of fish tomorrow and had suggested exploring legal options.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today described the Centre's notification on cattle slaughter as a "deliberate attempt to encroach upon the state's powers" and said her government will not accept it.

