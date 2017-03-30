Nation, Crime

Kerala: Man rapes 91-year-old woman in her house, leaves her wounded

PTI
Published Mar 30, 2017, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 6:55 pm IST
The police said that a 24-year-old man living in the same area has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The incident, which occurred on Wednesday night, came to light when the woman's daughter returned home from a temple festival this morning and found her mother with injuries on her body, police said. (Photo: Representational/File)
 The incident, which occurred on Wednesday night, came to light when the woman's daughter returned home from a temple festival this morning and found her mother with injuries on her body, police said. (Photo: Representational/File)

Mavelikkara: A 91-year-old woman was allegedly sexually abused inside her home at Orivikkad in Alappuzha district when she was alone, police said on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday night, came to light when the woman's daughter returned home from a temple festival this morning and found her mother with injuries on her body, police said.

A 24-year-old man living in the same area has been arrested in connection with the incident, they said. The man had forcibly entered the house and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

He has been booked under various IPC sections, including 376 (punishment for rape), police said. The elderly woman has been hospitalised.

Location: India, Kerala, Allappuzha (Alleppey)

