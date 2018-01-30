search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

ACB sleuths raid Visakhapatnam official, find Rs 50 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 30, 2018, 2:28 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2018, 2:28 am IST
ACB Director-General R.P. Thakur said Pradeep had amassed illegal assets by indulging in corrupt practices.
Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) logo.
 Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) logo.

Visakhapatnam: ACB sleuths on Monday netted another big fish Additional Chief Urban Planner of Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) Pasuparthi Pradeep Kumar for possessing disproportionate assets over and above his known sources of income.

The seized illegal assets, including cash, gold, land holdings, houses and a few others, would easily be in excess of Rs 50 crore as per the market rates.

 

The 53-year-old Pradeep Kumar, on deputation, assu-med charge as additional chief urban planner around two weeks ago. 

ACB Director-General R.P. Thakur said Pradeep had amassed illegal assets by indulging in corrupt practices. The raids were conducted at 12 places.

Tags: visakhapatnam urban development authority (vuda), r.p. thakur, pasuparthi pradeep kumar
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition back on sale in India for limited time

There's also a buyback program, if you are looking to swap in your smartphone to get the 5T Star Wars edition.
 

Scientists discover 'kiss hormone' which fuels libido, helps women orgasm better

There are no good treatments available for women suffering from low sexual desire. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Grammys 2018: Pink's subdued performance makes bold statement for #MeToo, #TimesUp

Her white t-shirt, baggy blue jeans and no shoes made a bold statement, that she stood in solidarity with the women of the #MeToo movement. (Photo: Twitter/HugoGloss)
 

Woman left in pain as her bowels fall out of the body after botched caesarean

She said she had indescribable pain when she went home and later realised that her bowel had collapsed (Photo: AFP)
 

Padmaavat has thunderous opening weekend, storms into 100-crore club

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat.'
 

9-year-old to have kidneys removed due to condition causing her body to swell

The swelling up also affects her breathing and sometimes she swells so much that her eyes look closed (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Jeevanbima nagar police track, nabbed inter-state car lifter

Dileep took cars on rent from the companies that offered self-driven service by furnishing fake identity. He then changed the number plates of the cars and escaped to Rajasthan where he created fake documents for cars. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Man hurt in attack succumbs to injuries

Representational image

Hyderabad: Man kills dad, brothers over land dispute

Villagers, who found the bodies in the field, caught Mallesh on Sunday and handed him over to the police.

Boddula Srinivas murder case: Lakshmi seeks CBI probe, alleges inaction

Congress leader Boddula Srinivas

Himayathnagar: Man hurls shoe at Tollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia

Kareemullah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham