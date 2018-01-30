ACB sleuths raid Visakhapatnam official, find Rs 50 crore

Visakhapatnam: ACB sleuths on Monday netted another big fish Additional Chief Urban Planner of Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) Pasuparthi Pradeep Kumar for possessing disproportionate assets over and above his known sources of income.

The seized illegal assets, including cash, gold, land holdings, houses and a few others, would easily be in excess of Rs 50 crore as per the market rates.

The 53-year-old Pradeep Kumar, on deputation, assu-med charge as additional chief urban planner around two weeks ago.

ACB Director-General R.P. Thakur said Pradeep had amassed illegal assets by indulging in corrupt practices. The raids were conducted at 12 places.