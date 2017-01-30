Pune: Kerala techie strangulated at her office with a computer wire

Pune: The 25-year-old woman software engineer of Infosys was allegedly strangled to death at her workstation in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi in Pune on Sunday, police said.

K Rasila Raju, who hailed from Kerala, was allegedly strangulated with the help of a computer wire. The incident took place on the ninth floor of the Infosys building.

According to NDTV, a security guard has been arrested in connection with the murder.

"The incident might have taken place around 5 pm but we received a call around 8 pm. Raju was employed as a software engineer by the firm," Assistant Commissioner of Police Vaishali Jadhav said.

She said though it was Sunday, Raju was working while her two teammates were online in Bengaluru.

"Her manager was trying to call her, but there was no response. The manager called and asked the security guard to go and check. When the security guard went to see her, she was found unconscious near her workstation," the officer said.

A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person and investigation is on.