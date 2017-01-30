Nation, Crime

Haryana: 6 men gangrape 2 women in poultry farm, keep residents captive

ANI
Published Jan 30, 2017, 9:22 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2017, 9:23 am IST
The ordeal went on for around four hours, after which the miscreants fled at around 4 am.
The men, who had covered their faces with clothes, allegedly tied up the residents of the farm in their individual rooms and thrashed them. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The men, who had covered their faces with clothes, allegedly tied up the residents of the farm in their individual rooms and thrashed them. (Photo: Representational Image)

Gurugram (Haryana): In a shocking incident, two women were allegedly gang-raped inside a poultry farm in Mandpura, Pataudi, on Saturday.

According to reports, around six people broke into a poultry farm in Pataudi yesterday, held the eight residents of the farm captive, robbed and gang-raped two women.

The men, who had covered their faces with clothes, allegedly tied up the residents of the farm in their individual rooms and thrashed them. The ordeal went on for around four hours, after which the miscreants fled at around 4 a.m.

"A case has been registered under Sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery with attempt to hurt/cause death), 376D (gang-rape) and 458 (trespassing) of the IPC, and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Pataudi Police Station under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act against unknown people," said Tanya Singh, Superintendent of Police, Pataudi.

Tags: mandpura gangrape, haryana gangrape, gangrape in poultry farm
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

Entertainment Gallery

On Sunday, Hyderabad was showered with celebrities who gathered around to attend Keshav and Veena Reddy's wedding ceremony. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Reddy's Big Fat Wedding: Celebs at Keshav-Veena's marriage ceremony
On Saturday, Bombay was buzzing with Bollywood stars as they stepped out to have a casual weekend. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Cozy vibes: Alia, Kareena, Malaika, Arjun dress down for a lazy weekend
Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and numerous other stars were seen at the airport and other locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars grab eyeballs across Mumbai city
Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Kangana Ranaut and Sonakshi Sinha were seen promoting their projects on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami, Kangana, Sonakshi get busy with promotions
Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut and other stars were seen at the sangeet ceremony of Radha Kapoor, daughter of Yes Back CEO Rana Kapoor, on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Sushant, Kangana attend Radha Kapoor's wedding sangeet
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut and others were seen at an event for the International Customs Day on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Salman, Kangana, other stars sizzle at International Customs Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It's official! Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya gets engaged to Samantha

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have been going steady for quite a while now. (Photo: Joseph Radhik)
 

India vs England, 2nd T20: England to complain about umpiring to Match Referee

England lost the second T20 International by 5 runs and Joe Root got a real howler as umpire Shamshuddin adjudged him lbw in the final over when there was a thick inside edge. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Winter is a cruel season for people with Cervical Spondylitis

The condition worsens with decreased physical activities due to short days, less drinking of water and cold weather,making neck muscles stiff. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bigg Boss 10 finale: Hrithik shakes a leg with Salman as he promotes Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan appeared on Bigg Boss' finale to promote his film ''Kaabil'.
 

Arms Act: Salman’s relief is his lawyer's misery as gangster threatens to kill him

Salman Khan
 

Beating Retreat regales crowd as Pranab Mukherjee takes last buggy ride

Pranab Mukherjee Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, greets people as he arrives in traditional buggy during Beating Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi: Youth stabbed to death with a pair of scissors by barber

Representational PIcture (Photo; File)

Pune: Kerala techie strangulated at her office with a computer wire

Representational Image (Photo: File)

Chennai: Gun-toting gang tries to rob pawn shop

Ravi Kanth Singh

Delhi: Group of children steal jewellery worth lakhs at wedding

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Rs 96 crore in cash, 4,700 kg of narcotics seized in five poll-bound States

Image for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham