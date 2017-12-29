Telangana makes it easy for Maoists to give up

The police has also gained an upper hand by roping in members from other Naxalite outfits. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The Maoist movement in the country and in the state in particular received a setback in the last five months of the year as high-ranking leaders and cadres surrendered before the state police. The climax was the much-acclaimed surrender of Jampanna alias Rajesh, a central committee member, this month.

The state government, through the police, is doling out a lucrative package to woo Maoists. At times, feelers are sent to family members and friends to persuade their Maoist kin to give a second thought. As a result, the police has got information that more rebels are willing to severe ties with the party, which previously attracted many a youth.

TS DGP M. Mahendar Reddy said that about 135 cadres from the state were associated with the Maoists. Of the 19 central committee members, 10 are from TS, two from AP and the rest from Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Under the rehabilitation package, Maoists who join the mainstream are entitled for a housing site and other financial aid. Less surprisingly, they also can take home the reward money which is declared for their capture.

The police has adopted a go-slow attitude on the cases registered against some of the Maoist members who are waiting on the wings to give up the armed struggle.

The police, after identifying the fence-sitters, gets in touch with them through mediators. The Special Intelligence Bureau co-ordinates this with the local police. “After identifying a particular leader or a cadre, mediators are sent to convince them to surrender,” said a police official in the intelligence department.

There has been no exchange of fire between the police and the Maoists in the state in the past few years. Maoist activities are limited to a few villages. In isolated cases, the Maoists have made their presence felt. In November, a 29-year-old man was accused of being a police informed and shot dead in Charla Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem.

The police has also gained an upper hand by roping in members from other Naxalite outfits. The focus on splinter groups has resulted in the encounter killing of eight members of the CPI(ML) Chandra Pulla Reddy (Bata) dalam in Khammam district. The police has arrested members of the Janasakthi, Praja Pratighatana and the Chandra Pulla Reddy factions. A new anti-Maoist battalion is getting ready to take on the extremists. The police is expecting more surrenders next year including those of a few senior Maoist leaders.