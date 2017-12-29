search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Telangana makes it easy for Maoists to give up

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Dec 29, 2017, 7:07 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2017, 7:07 am IST
The police is expecting more surrenders next year including those of a few senior Maoist leaders.
The police has also gained an upper hand by roping in members from other Naxalite outfits. (Photo: File)
 The police has also gained an upper hand by roping in members from other Naxalite outfits. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The Maoist movement in the country and in the state in particular received a setback in the last five months of the year as high-ranking leaders and cadres surrendered before the state police. The climax was the much-acclaimed surrender of Jampanna alias Rajesh, a central committee member, this month.

The state government, through the police, is doling out a lucrative package to woo Maoists. At times, feelers are sent to family members and friends to persuade their Maoist kin to give a second thought.  As a result, the police has got information that more rebels are willing to severe ties with the party, which previously attracted many a youth.

 

TS DGP M. Mahendar Reddy said that about 135 cadres from the state were associated with the Maoists. Of the 19 central committee members, 10 are from TS, two from AP and the rest from Jharkhand and Maharashtra. 

Under the rehabilitation package, Maoists who join the mainstream are entitled for a housing site and other financial aid. Less surprisingly, they also can take home the reward money which is declared for their capture.

The police has adopted a go-slow attitude on the cases registered against some of the Maoist members who are waiting on the wings to give up the armed struggle.

The police, after identifying the fence-sitters, gets in touch with them through mediators. The Special Intelligence Bureau co-ordinates this with the local police.  “After identifying a particular leader or a cadre, mediators are sent to convince them to surrender,” said a police official in the intelligence department. 

There has been no exchange of fire between the police and the Maoists in the state in the past few years. Maoist activities are limited to a few villages. In isolated cases, the Maoists have made their presence felt. In November, a 29-year-old man was accused of being a police informed and shot dead in Charla Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem.

The police has also gained an upper hand by roping in members from other Naxalite outfits. The focus on splinter groups has resulted in the encounter killing of eight members of the CPI(ML) Chandra Pulla Reddy (Bata) dalam in Khammam district. The police has arrested members of the Janasakthi, Praja Pratighatana and the Chandra Pulla Reddy factions.  A new anti-Maoist battalion is getting ready to take on the extremists. The police is expecting more surrenders next year including those of a few senior Maoist leaders.

Tags: anti-maoist battalion, naxalite outfits, maoist leaders
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Idea up against Reliance Jio; Offers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 309

The plan also offers voice calls with a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Beyond the limit, subscribers will have to pay one paisa per second.
 

Alcohol makes people more racist and homophobic

A striking aspect of the study was the discovery that most attacks weren't fuelled by hate alone; alcohol appeared to act as an igniter. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are three super foods that can help you lose belly fat fast

Green tea's polyphenols help to speed the metabolism and boost fat-burning during exercising. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Best budget phones of 2017 under Rs 15,000

Xiaomi unveiled its first phone in 2011, and today it is one of the most valuable start-ups in the world.
 

Cambodian police come home to ‘roost’: Eat 92 birds after busting cockfight

While the raids were welcomed in a country teeming with official corruption, a court order to slaughter all 92 birds set off a flurry of criticism. (Photo: File/Representational)
 

Watch: Salman grooves to his hit song, cuts 3-tier cake at 52nd b'day bash

Screengrabs from the pictures and videos posted on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Pardhi gang in Cyberabad cop’s net

The police teams and sleuths from the Special Operations Team of Cyberabad stayed in a forest area in Maharashtra for over 20 days to spot the gang. 

Hyderabad: Forensic analysis helps solve crimes

A unique facility, 3D scanner, was used in sensational cases to reconstruct the series of events.

Cybercrimes, drug cases see steep rise in Hyderabad

From 27 cases in 2015, narcotic cases reached 94 in 2017 — 169 Indians and 18 foreigners were arrested by the city police.

Cattle smugglers arrested, 63 bovine rescued in Hyderabad

The accused used to identify the cattle sheds at isolated locations and used to steal the cattle at night.

Thiruvananthapuram: Cyberdome confirms ‘Dharma’ ware

The ransomware attack came to light on Tuesday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham