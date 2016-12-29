Nation, Crime

WB: Pregnant woman pushed out of moving train, battles for life

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 29, 2016, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 1:47 pm IST
The victim's family claimed that their daughter was pushed off the train by her boyfriend who got her pregnant on the promise of marriage.
Image for representational purpose only
Malda: A 36-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly pushed off a moving train by her boyfriend in West Bengal’s Malda district, severing her right hand and placing her life in a critical condition.     

According to a report in The Indian Express, Asha (name changed) was found profusely bleeding along the tracks by railway police who rushed to the spot following a piercing scream.

She was immediately taken to the local hospital, from where she was referred to the Malda Medical College.

Asha’s family filed a complaint against her boyfriend Ashim Mondal, where they claimed that the couple were in a relationship and that Ashim got their daughter pregnant with the promise of marriage. After the matter was taken to the police, he apologised for what he did and promised to marry Asha. He later approached the family and sought to go take the victim on a short trip.

“We thought they were just going out. But he threw her off the train. We want him to be punished,” said her mother.

Meanwhile, Ashim’s family alleged that they were being framed and that all the claims were baseless.

Ashim has been absconding ever since.

Tags: pregnant woman, murder attempt
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

