Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Cops to search Bollywood producer Karim Morani's phone for deleted pics

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 29, 2017, 2:42 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2017, 2:42 am IST
Mr Morani surrendered before the Hayathnagar police on September 23 for raping a 25-year-old actress repeatedly.
Karim Morani, Bollywood producer, being taken to court from Hayathnagar police station on Saturday. (Photo:DC)
 Karim Morani, Bollywood producer, being taken to court from Hayathnagar police station on Saturday. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: The police has found crucial evidence against Bollywood producer Karim Morani, who has been remanded to judicial custody on Thursday. “He confessed to have kept his mobile phone, which contained the chat log between the victim and the accused with his daughter, Shaza Karim Morani, who was summoned by the police from Mumbai,” said J. Narender Goud, inspector of Hayathnagar.

“She came down to Hyderabad with the mobile. We will try to retrieve any pictures if they were deleted,” the inspector added. The police will also conduct a test identification parade in the court regarding the case. Venkateshwar Rao, DCP, LB Nagar, said, “We will call the gardener, worker and cook involved in the case and will ask them to recall their version of the incident.”

“Though he has denied the allegations, the call data confirmed that Mr Morani and the victim were present at the Ramoji Film City when the alleged rape took place,” added the DCP. Mr Morani surrendered before the Hayathnagar police on September 23 for raping a 25-year-old actress repeatedly.  The incidents took place in Hyderabad and Delhi.

It was alleged that Morani sedated the Delhi-based actress and raped her several times. He also took her nude photos between July 2015 and January 2016. Based on the complaint, the producer was booked under Sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and other relevant Sections of the IPC.

Tags: karim morani rape case, karim morani, bollywood
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

40-year-old woman marries herself after being unable to find a soulmate

Laura also went for a honeymoon to Egypt all by herself (Photo: Facebook/Laura Mesi)
 

Video: Woman gives birth inside hospital lift on her way to the delivery room

The woman was carried to a bed while the umbilical cord was still attached (Photo: YouTube)
 

India vs Australia, 4th ODI: David Warner marks his 100th ODI with century

Warner is the eighth batsman in world cricket to register a ton in his 100th ODI with West Indies' Gordon Greenidge being the first against Pakistan in 1988. (Photo:AP)
 

Nanny calls woman stingy after being caught drinking her breast milk

The nanny's previous employers let her take the leftover milk (Photo: AFP)
 

Ind vs Aus, 4th ODI: Australia defeat India by 21 runs, post first win of series

Australia completed a 21-run win over India. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Watch: Steve Smith, Sanjay Manjrekar laugh over Virat Kohli's toss goof up

The coin slipped from Kohli’s fingers and instead of going up in the air, it landed flat on the ground, causing the Australia skipper and anchor Sanjay Manjrekar to burst into laughter. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Advocate attacked at home, out of danger

Advocate B. Gopal Reddy. (Photo: DC)

Jaipur: 23 people abduct, gangrape woman in moving car for hours

The victim was waiting for transport when two people in a bolero jeep dragged her inside and raped her in the moving vehicle for hours. (Representational Image)

Kaskar extortion case: Police arrest 54-yr-old businessman; Chhota Shakeel named

Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel was behind the extortion racket and he has also been named as an accused and is wanted in connection with the case, a police official said. (Photo: File/Representational)

35-yr-old man caned to death in UP by village head's husband

Chotey Lal had a dispute with Rajesh Kumar, the husband of the Rujari village's pradhan, over a walkway on Thursday. (File Photo/Representational)

UP: Bajrang Dal workers prevent Hindu girl from marrying Muslim boy

Bajrang Dal workers prevented a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy from getting married in a court in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham