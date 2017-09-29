Hyderabad: Cops to search Bollywood producer Karim Morani's phone for deleted pics

Hyderabad: The police has found crucial evidence against Bollywood producer Karim Morani, who has been remanded to judicial custody on Thursday. “He confessed to have kept his mobile phone, which contained the chat log between the victim and the accused with his daughter, Shaza Karim Morani, who was summoned by the police from Mumbai,” said J. Narender Goud, inspector of Hayathnagar.

“She came down to Hyderabad with the mobile. We will try to retrieve any pictures if they were deleted,” the inspector added. The police will also conduct a test identification parade in the court regarding the case. Venkateshwar Rao, DCP, LB Nagar, said, “We will call the gardener, worker and cook involved in the case and will ask them to recall their version of the incident.”

“Though he has denied the allegations, the call data confirmed that Mr Morani and the victim were present at the Ramoji Film City when the alleged rape took place,” added the DCP. Mr Morani surrendered before the Hayathnagar police on September 23 for raping a 25-year-old actress repeatedly. The incidents took place in Hyderabad and Delhi.

It was alleged that Morani sedated the Delhi-based actress and raped her several times. He also took her nude photos between July 2015 and January 2016. Based on the complaint, the producer was booked under Sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and other relevant Sections of the IPC.