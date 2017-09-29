Nation, Crime

Delhi women alleges rape by 23 men in Rajasthan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 29, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2017, 1:49 am IST
The police have taken five people into custody for interrogation but no one has been arrested so far.
Jaipur: A woman from Delhi was allegedly abducted and gangraped by 23 persons in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district. 

The victim was waiting for transport when two people in a jeep dragged her inside and raped her in the moving vehicle for hours. They later called more people who also raped her at a government building.

The woman met Sawai Singh Godara the next day and narrated the incident who asked the local police station to register a case. Confirming the incident, deputy superintendent of police (Sadar) Rajendra Singh said that FIR has been registered against 23 persons including 21 unidentified on the basis of some documents picked up by the woman from the spot and she has also given registration number of a vehicle. 

The police have taken five people into custody for interrogation but no one has been arrested so far. 

“The victim’s statement has been recorded before a magistrate and her medical examination has also been done and the report is awaited,” the police officer said. 

Though, he said that on primarily, it seemed 7 to 8 persons were involved in the crime contrary to women’s claim of 23 persons. “There is possibility that some people raped her twice,” he said. 

The 28-year-old woman told the police that she regularly visits Bikaner regarding her business of bangles and also owns a plot there. “I was waiting for transport outside Khatu Shyam temple on Jaipur road when two men came in Bolero jeep and dragged me inside,” she said.

The accused later called in their friends around six of them took turn to rape her raped her, she alleged.

