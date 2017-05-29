Nation, Crime

Chhattisgarh: Maoists threaten Akshay, Saina for helping CRPF

ANI
Published May 29, 2017, 5:17 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 5:17 pm IST
In a pamphlet, the two celebrities have been threatened besides urging other celebrities to stand with the poor and the revolution.
Badminton player Saina Nehwal and actor Akshay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Badminton player Saina Nehwal and actor Akshay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Maoists in Chhattisgarh have threatened Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and ace badminton player Saina Nehwal for financially assisting families of 12 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men, who sacrificed their lives in a Maoist ambush in March in Chhattisgarh's Sukma.

In a pamphlet, the two celebrities have been threatened besides urging other celebrities to stand with the poor and the revolution.

Kumar had pledged Rs. nine lakh in assistance to each family, while Nehwal, on her 27th birthday, had said that she would give a total of Rs. 6 lakh.

"We condemn the financial assistance given to the families of CRPF jawans killed in PLGA attacks. We appeal to famous figures, film actors, sportspersons and celebrities to stand with the revolution and poor people. Stand against police atrocities and human rights violations," the pamphlet read.

The pamphlets were circulated during the week-long anniversary of the Naxal movement, the police officials informed.

"It reflects their mentality and everyone should denounce such a mentality. Everyone appreciates what the two celebrities did for the martyrs and it is a nationalist approach. Chhattisgarh Police appreciate their gesture," Anti-Naxal operations special director general DM Awasthi said.

Tags: akshay kumar, saina nehwal, central reserve police force, maoist
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

Lifestyle Gallery

Photographer Ashley Larson made her daughter Scout Penelope dress up as famous personalities to support her grandmother in her fight against cancer. (Photo: Instagram)

Three-year-old dresses up as pop culture icons to help grandma fight cancer
Muslims around the world from Malaysia, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Phillipines and Pakistan mark the start of Ramadan. (Photo: AP)

Muslims around the world mark the start of Ramadan
Photographer and mom Niki Boon took pictures of her children enjoying their childhood without phones and laptops and other gadgets that they are otherwise addicted to today. (Photo: Facebook/NikiBoonPhotography)

Photographer documents what childhood looks like without technology
The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently jogged past a group of prom-goers and Reddit made hilarious memes out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Justin Trudeau's photobomb turns into epic photoshop battle
Instagrammar Yahav Draizin gives everyday objects a quirky twist with pop culture characters on his phone. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man give hilarious twist to everyday objects using pop culture
Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teenager microwaves pet turtle for fun, posts shocking images online

The images created outrage on Twitter (Photo: Twitter)
 

WhatsApp is about to steal this Facebook feature

(Representational image)
 

Moto's has two new smartphones, prices start at Rs 12,000

The Moto E4 is slated to hit shelves on July 17 with a price tag of around $185, making this phone quite affordable to consumers. (Photo: Winfuture)
 

Video: Macron says he was ready to ‘out-trump’ Donald Trump in handshake

Macron held on tight to Trump's notorious power grip as the two men sat next to each other, the Frenchman's mouth clenched and eyes firmly fixed at the 70-year-old tycoon's squinty stare. (Photo: YouTube videograb)
 

After beating humans, Google’s AlphaGo to now help scientists

With AlphaGo, DeepMind has shown that a set of codes has become smart enough to do what they were meant to in the first place – assist humans in their complex work.
 

New study claims WhatsApp is good for you! Find out why

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Money laundering: Delhi HC grants bail to Paras Mal Lodha

Delhi High Court. (Photo: File)

AOL slams NGT report on destroying Yamuna floodplain area

National Green Tribunal. (Photo: File)

Ludhiana man axes 40-yr-old woman to death, informs cops after filming crime scene

Maninder Singh, the accused, was arrested and a case was registered at Dehlon police station on the complaint of Lakhwinder Kaur, daughter of the deceased, a police official said. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Maoists blow up railway track in Jharkhand

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

23-year-old murdered, 2 injured in UP

According to the police, Pappu Mistri (23) died on the spot while one of the injured persons was rushed to the district hospital from where he was referred to Lucknow. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham