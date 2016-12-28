Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Robbers pose as CBI, RBI officials; loot gold worth 12 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 28, 2016, 2:39 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 2:40 pm IST
The incident happened at Muthoot finance’s Ramachandrpura branch located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
Representational picture (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Burglars pretending to be CBI and RBI officials stole 42 kilograms of gold worth Rs 12 crore at gun point on Wednesday, from Muthoot Finance's Ramachandrapura branch in Sanga District on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

According to reports, the burglars came to the office around 9:30 am in a red Scorpio. Identifying themselves as CBI and RBI officials, they entered the branch and took out their firearms soon after. After intimidating the employees to stay put, the looters took the gold jewellery from the locker and left.   

A similar theft had taken place in the same branch in a case that has not been solved so far, revealed Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Sandilya.

In an attempt to nab the thieves, sniffer dogs were called to the scene. Police from Cyberabad and Sanga Reddy district also started checking all vehicles on roads from and to RC Puram post the robbery.  

Tags: armed robbery, gold
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

