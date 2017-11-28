search on deccanchronicle.com
Angry over unavailability of hotel rooms, UP cops thrash hotel staff

The hotel manager, Ramesh said that the policemen also misbehaved with other customers at the hotel; they went around banging on doors and beat up customers who came out. (Photo: ANI)
Lucknow: A video footage that surfaced on Monday has revealed a harrowing incident of policemen thrashing hotel employees in Lucknow after they were told that no room was available.

The incident took place on Sunday, when the policemen were returning from polling duty for Uttar Pradesh local elections.

The video shows the policemen out of their uniforms, and talking with the hotel staff in the corridor. Within seconds, the situation went downhill, and the policemen started thrashing the staff.

The hotel manager, Ramesh said that the policemen also misbehaved with other customers at the hotel.

"They went along banging doors of all rooms from ground floor to second floor, and misbehaved with the customers. They pushed open doors, and beat up any customer who came out," Ramesh said.

The customers checked out the very night without paying, he further informed.

Alambagh Police have ensured disciplinary action against the concerned policemen.

"The matter is being investigated. Once the investigation is complete, disciplinary action will be taken against the people responsible," said Sanjiv Kumar Singh, Alambagh Circle Officer, Lucknow. 

