 LIVE !  :  R Ashwin rocked England with three wickets. (Photo: AFP) LIVE India vs England, 3rd Test: England in trouble, end Day 3 at 78/4
 
Nation, Crime

Nabha jailbreak: Kingpin says 8 people involved; hiding in Haryana, UP

PTI
Published Nov 28, 2016, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2016, 2:40 pm IST
Khalistan Liberation Front Chief Harminder Singh Mintoo, who had escaped from the jail, was on Monday arrested in Delhi.
Parminder alias Penda was travelling in an SUV when his vehicle was intercepted by police at a check post in Kairana in Shamli district. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Parminder alias Penda was travelling in an SUV when his vehicle was intercepted by police at a check post in Kairana in Shamli district. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Muzaffarnagar: The alleged mastermind in the Nabha jailbreak case Parminder has claimed that eight persons were involved in the incident and the five fugitives were in Karnal and Panipat in search of a hideout, police said on Monday.

Parminder alias Penda, who was arrested on Sunday in Shamli district hours after the jailbreak in which six prisoners including Khalistani Liberation Force (KLF) Chief Harminder Singh Mintoo escaped, told police during interrogation that he was staying in a hideout in Dehradun.

He claimed that besides him seven persons were involved in the jailbreak and he was in contact with them through whatsapp.

During interrogation, Parminder said that he was also involved in narcotic smuggling in states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, SP Ajay Sharma said.

Parminder was accused of killing Punjab police inspector Gurudev and he was on the run, police said.

Last evening, when he was travelling to Dehradun his vehicle was intercepted by police at a check post in Kairana in Shamli district in western Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Further investigations also revealed that Parminder was also involved in theft cases.

Police said it had recovered two SLRs, three other rifles, 544 cartridges and mobile phone from his possession.

Meanwhile, another car was on Monday found abandoned in a village in Haryana's Kaithal district after the Nabha jailbreak incident.

The car was found abandoned in Pharal village in Kaithal district. Kaithal in Haryana is about 70 km from Nabha in Punjab where the jailbreak incident took place yesterday.

"A car has been found in the village. Further investigations were under progress," Kaithal's SP Sumer Partap Singh said, adding police and forensic experts were examining the car.

Another car had been found abandoned on Sunday in Solumajra in Kaithal and is suspected to have been used by prisoners who escaped from the Nabha jail.

"Some Punjab Police uniforms and some telephone numbers written on torn pieces of papers had been found from the car which was found in Solumajra. Further investigation in the matter is being conducted by Punjab Police," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kaithal, Tarun Kumar said. The car bore a fake Punjab registration number, he said.

Police teams from Punjab were called in for a coordinated investigation in the case.

Khalistan Liberation Front Chief Harminder Singh Mintoo, who had escaped from Nabha jail in Punjab along with five other inmates on Sunday, was on Monday nabbed from Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi.

Tags: nabha jailbreak, parminder, harminder singh mintoo, punjab jailbreak, khalistan
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar

Related Stories

Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief and noted terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo (Photo: file)

Escaped Khalistani terrorist Harminder Singh ‘Mintoo’ arrested near Delhi

Khalistan Liberation Force chief, along with 5 others, had escaped from the high security jail in Nabha.
28 Nov 2016 9:06 AM
Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief and noted terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo (Photo: file)

Nabha jailbreak: KLF chief Harminder Singh ‘Mintoo’ enjoys strong ISI links

The KLF chief was brought to India along with his key aide Gurpeet Singh ‘Gopi.’
28 Nov 2016 7:04 AM

World Gallery

Havana plunged into mourning Saturday and celebrations erupted in Miami at the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, whose iron-fisted rule defied the United States for a half century. (Photos: AP)

Miami's joyous Cubans hope for change with Fidel Castro's death
Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.

Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies at 90
A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday.

ISIS truck bomb in Iraq sows carnage among Shiite pilgrims
Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years. And the Japan Meteorological Agency said it was the first time fallen snow on the ground was observed in November since such records started to be taken in 1875.

Tokyo gets snowfall in November for first time in 54 years
Iraqi fighters battling to oust the Islamic State group from Mosul recaptured the Catholic Mar Behnam monastery on Sunday, allowing its priests to return. (Photo: AFP)

Prayers return to Iraqi monastery ravaged by ISIS
Millions of black-clad Shia Muslims, crying and beating their chests in mourning, streamed through a shrine in the Iraqi city of Karbala Monday under heavy protection from the security forces.

Millions throng Iraq shrine despite fears of an Islamic State attack
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A new wearable device tells people how to boost their sex life

It connects to a phone via bluetooth (Photo: YouTube)
 

Twitterati troll Shilpa Shetty for thinking Animal Farm is a children's book!

“Animal Farm can teach the little ones to love and care for animals,” the actress said.
 

Putin's aide wife shocks with Holocaust-themed skating routine

The routine was set to a song from 1997 Oscar-winning Italian film 'Life is Beautiful,
 

Salman and his ‘good friend’ Iulia Vantur party with Kareena, Saif and gang!

Amrita Arora shared the picture on Instagram.
 

Army man slams mismanagement of demonetisation in stinging Facebook post

A stinging post amidst demonetisation woes (Photo: Facebook)
 

A cafe in Delhi is offering free meals in exchange for books

Highlighting the joys of sharing (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

UP: Dalit shot at, family members thrashed over 'stolen' radish

Representational Image

Pune: Four minor boys detained for allegedly raping 6-year-old girl

Representational image

Andhra Pradesh trio held with Rs 9 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes

Police stopped the suspects when they were going on two-wheelers from Jubilee Hills towards HiTech City. (Photo: AP)

Kerala: Man kills self after gun goes off accidentally injuring son

The condition of Manu, who has been admitted to a private hospital with minor injuries, is stated to be out of danger, police said. (Representational image)

Pak wants to revive terror, could be behind Nabha jail break: Punjab govt

Mintoo was arrested by Punjab Police from Delhi's IGI airport on November 2014 while he was on his way back from Thailand. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham