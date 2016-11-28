Nation, Crime

Kerala: Dad shoots son by mistake, ends life

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2016, 1:02 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2016, 6:52 am IST
Representational Image
KOCHI: A 55-year-old man identified as Mathew, son of Pappy of Kavungal House in Ayyampuzha near Angamally, shot himself to death after accidently shooting his son while cleaning a gun at his home on Sunday morning. Mathew, working as a security guard in a bank, shot himself believing that he had fatally shot his 20-year- old son Manu Mathew, police said.

A spokesperson from Ayyampuzha police station said that the statement given by Manu, now undergoing treatment in a private hospital, stated that he was hit by the bullet accidently while his father was cleaning the gun in the morning. On hearing the sound, his neighbours took him to a hospital leaving his father behind in the house. Mathew is survived by his wife Rosily and a daughter in Class XII.

Mathew, who had earlier worked in Plantation Corporation office, was working as security guard in a private bank in Aluva. According to police, the condition of Manu is stable as he had suffered only a minor injury.   Joyi K.A., a ward member in the panchayat said Mathew had a small family. Manu was working in a shop after completing degree. Mathew’s wife is a daily wage earner. The incident happened soon after his wife reached home from church after Sunday Mass.

Tags: murder case, suicide
Location: India, Kerala

