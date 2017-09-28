Nation, Crime

Kanpur: Teacher hits student with duster for talking in class, fractures hand

ANI
Published Sep 28, 2017, 10:31 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2017, 10:31 am IST
The 14-year-old boy was beaten with a duster over the alleged offence of talking with his classmates.
Abhinav says that he was beaten with a wooden duster despite repeatedly telling the teacher that his hand was weak. (ANI | Twitter)
  Abhinav says that he was beaten with a wooden duster despite repeatedly telling the teacher that his hand was weak. (ANI | Twitter)

Kanpur: In another case of apathy a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur brutally thrashed a student fracturing his hand.

The atrocious incident took place on Tuesday in Stepping Stone Intermediate College, wherein 14-year-old Abhinav was beaten with a duster over the alleged offence of talking with his classmates.

The accused teacher was later removed following a complaint by the victim's father.

According to Abhinav, he was talking during the seventh period with four of his classmates when the class monitor Shreyansh Shrivastava noted down their names.

When Moral Science teacher, Nidhi came to take class, the monitor handed over the list to her, which was followed by an individual beating meted out to each of the offenders by the teacher.

Abhinav says that he was beaten with a wooden duster despite repeatedly telling the teacher that his hand was weak. This caused a fracture near the wrist on his right hand.

Following the injury, the victim, borrowing a phone from the school's guard called his father.

Acting upon the complaint by the student's father, Anoop Kumar Mishra, the school's principal Krishna Wadhwa called the accused teacher Nidhi who denied having beaten the student.

However, noting that the matter was escalating, the principal removed the teacher from school.

Mishra has also lodged a complaint in Govindnagar Police station.

The incident is not a first of its kind.

On Saturday, Kanpur's Delhi Public School, Kalyanpur(DPS) came under fire after one of its students attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills and phenyl alleging that he suffered harassment by four teachers in the school.

Tags: harassment in school, child abuse, abuse in schools
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Are Australia watching? India's toe-crusher Jasprit Bumrah hits bulls eye in nets

Jasprit Bumrah has formed a formidable partnership with new-ball partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (Photo: AP)
 

Here's the schedule: CSA announce Virat Kohli-led Team India's tour to South Africa

The Virat Kohli-led India team will play a two-day warm up match, starting on December 30, which will be followed by the first Test at Cape Town from January 5. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia rekindling old romance in London?

The two last appeared together in 'Gunaah'.
 

This Twitter user is mocking every nation's flag, here's what he said about India

He says he doesn't hate any of them but is just indifferent (Photo: Twitter)
 

India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj named in BBC's list of powerful women

Mithali Raj led the Indian women's team to the final of the ICC Womewn's World Cup earlier this year. (Phoito: AP)
 

Woman in Belgium suspected to have cooked her 2-year-old daughter alive

The woman reported said they had to burn together to reach heaven (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Andhra Pradesh: Non-Bailable Warrant issued against YS Bharathi

The court sent a warrant to Sakshi’s management to attend the hearing (Photo: Representational image)

Andhra Pradesh: Ganja smuggling drops with vigil

Some smugglers send a small consignment of ganja in a vehicle to be caught by the police so that huge consignment will follow without any checking (Photo: Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh: Leaders corrupt police

Are a result of their closeness to leaders, some S-Is face charges of corruption and negligence of duty (Photo: Representational image)

Delhi: 60-yr-old lures minor girl with ‘chow mein’, Rs 10 note, sexually assaults her

The incident came to light after the victim was found lying unconscious by locals on Monday. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru man burns wife with hot iron, arrested

Dileep Kumar, the accused.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham