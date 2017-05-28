Nation, Crime

Telangana: Pre-monsoon preparedness is the golden goose for civil contractors

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published May 28, 2017, 7:06 am IST
Updated May 28, 2017, 7:30 am IST
GHMC is passing inflated bills of contractors, without verifying works done.
Dilapidated structures are being demolished by GHMC town planning and engineering departments to ensure people’s safety as part of pre monsoon preparedness. (Photo: DC)
 Dilapidated structures are being demolished by GHMC town planning and engineering departments to ensure people’s safety as part of pre monsoon preparedness. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: “Pre-monsoon preparedness” is the golden goose for civil contractors. Every year they bag lucrative contracts from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and due to poor oversight by the municipal corporation, get inflated bills passed and rake in a hefty profit.

This year the GHMC has shelled out Rs 27 crore on monsoon preparedness towards road repairs, de-silting of nalas and cleaning of storm water drains. 

Clearing water-loggingClearing water-logging

Pothole filling before the monsoonPothole filling before the monsoon

De-silting of nalas and storm water drainsDe-silting of nalas and storm water drains.

The two heads under which contractors earn is labour charges and vehicles pressed into operation.  GHMC pays contractors as per the standard rate per shift, that is, Rs 1,500 for two shifts. However, contractors get unskilled labour from villages and pay them half the amount, earning a tidy profit for themselves and producing shoddy work with an unskilled workforce. The second way in which the contract is lucrative is in falsifying the amount of work done. So where 10 km of a drain has to be de-silted, only 6 km is cleaned but the bill is for 10 km. Contractors make a minimum of 30 per cent extra on the total bill. In April, the GHMC central zone detected the de-silting fraud. It was found that 18 contractors cheated the corporation of about Rs 1.8 crore by producing fake weighbridge bills. The pre-monsoon work to de-silt some city nalas was allocated in 2016.

The contractors manipulated the quantum of silt removed, and the number of trips they made to dispose of the silt. This way they inflated fuel and vehicle charges, and then submitted their bills in March, which is a very rushed period and could ensure that their bills were not properly scrutinised. However, an internal audit exposed the scam and all 18 contractors were arrested by the Central Crime station.

These 18 contractors just got unlucky; this fraud on the taxpayer occurs in all the five zones of the corporation. A senior civic official says that the zonal heads must do the checking. 

“The GHMC does not conduct weekly field visits to check on the work; they go by the quotation submitted by the contractors. Much of the work is incomplete, but the bills are released on time. The contractors mainly earn on the labour, bloated fuel bills, and fake vehicle numbers. The e-tendering system has cut the nexus between contractors and officials, where part of the kickback was given to the officer who approved the tender,” the officer added.  

A part of the Rs 27 crore disbursed this year will be for essential work such as emergency teams for clearing fallen trees and hoardings and water stagnation. The staff has to be paid on a daily basis, whether the city receives rain or not during monsoon.  

Tags: greater hyderabad municipal corporation, pre-monsoon preparedness
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Helpless woman gets emotional after colleagues raise money for travel expenses

The video was posted by her colleague Eric Amos and has now gone viral with over 21,000 shares and two million views. (Photo: Facebook/EricAmos)
 

Nepalese creates record by scaling Mount Everest 21 times

Kami Rita Sherpa stood atop the 8,848 metre peak, the world's highest, at 8:15 am. (Photo: Facebook/KamiRita)
 

Google Photos gets new goodies for the summer

Amongst the fancy AR and VR stuff, the widely used Photos app was shown some love with the announcement of two new features at the I/O conference
 

Exclusive: Kangana easy to get along with, says Queen co-star Rajkummar

Kangana Ranaut with Rajkummar Rao.
 

Confirmed! Sara Ali Khan to debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.
 

14-year-old autistic boy says first full sentence after using century-old drug

The researchers used a drug called suramin developed by German scientists in 1916 to cure sleeping sickness. (Photo: Pixabay - picture for representational purpose only))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

3 Bihar children kept in shelter home with limbs tied

The children, aged between 8 to 10, were promised jobs in Allahabad by a man in their village in Bihar's Begusarai district. (Representational Image)

Uphaar tragedy: Accused tender their apologies before complainant

Patiala House Court. (Photo: Twitter)

Odisha: Child Protection Unit rescues abandoned baby girl from forest

The newborn baby girl rescued in Odisha at at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Karnataka: Influenced by sex talk and porn, minor rapes 3-year-old girl

The juvenile court has sent the boy to the remand home after he was taken into custody by the HAL police two days ago. (Represntational Image)

Jewar gang rape: No proof of rape found in medical reports, says SSP

Gautam Budh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Luv Kumar. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham