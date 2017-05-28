Telangana honour killing: Son-in-law killed, set afire by upper caste man

Hyderabad: Three weeks after 23-year-old Amboji Naresh, who had married an upper caste girl T. Swathi, went missing from Bhongir, Rachakonda police found that Swathi’s father had murdered him, burnt his body, and disposed of the ashes in Musi River. Police arrested Swathi’s father T. Srinivas Reddy and his nephew Nalla Sathi Reddy on the charges of murder and for concealing evidence.

Police said that it was a revenge killing for Naresh eloping and marrying Swathi. His father, A. Venkataiah, had earlier filed a habeas corpus in the High Court after the youth went missing.

The brutal killing took place in a field owned by Srinivas Reddy on the night of May 2. “Swathi and Naresh, who had eloped to Mumbai, had come to Bhongir on that day. Swathi reached her home at 8 pm. After dinner at around 11 pm, Srinivas Reddy saw Naresh near his house on a bike. He and Sathi Reddy chased him on their bikes, caught him and took him to his field, where the murder happened,” said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat.