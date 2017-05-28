Nation, Crime

Telangana honour killing: Son-in-law killed, set afire by upper caste man

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 28, 2017, 1:06 am IST
Updated May 28, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Rachakonda police found that Swathi’s father had murdered him, burnt his body, and disposed of the ashes in Musi River.
The killers of Amboji Naresh — Swathi’s father T. Srinivas Reddy (right) and his nephew Nalla Sathi Reddy (middle) — after their arrest. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: Three weeks after 23-year-old Amboji Naresh, who had married an upper caste girl T. Swathi, went missing from Bhongir, Rachakonda police found that Swathi’s father had murdered him, burnt his body, and disposed of the ashes in Musi River. Police arrested Swathi’s father T. Srinivas Reddy and his nephew Nalla Sathi Reddy on the charges of murder and for concealing evidence.

Police said that it was a revenge killing for Naresh eloping and marrying Swathi. His father, A.  Venkataiah, had earlier filed a habeas corpus in the High Court after the youth  went missing.

The brutal killing took place in a field owned by Srinivas Reddy on the night of May 2. “Swathi and Naresh, who had eloped to Mumbai, had come to Bhongir on that day. Swathi reached her home at 8 pm. After dinner at around 11 pm, Srinivas Reddy saw Naresh near his house on a bike. He and Sathi Reddy chased him on their bikes, caught him and took him to his field, where the murder happened,” said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat.

(Representational image)

Honour killing: Naresh mobile phone thrown away by suspects

In order to erase all evidence, the suspects took Naresh’s mobile phone to Moula Ali railway station, damaged it and threw it away.
28 May 2017 1:05 AM
After Swathi was found hanging in her house in suspicious circumstances on May 17, Srinivas Reddy gave contradictory statements to the police. (Representational image)

Telangana honour killing case: Naresh wife Swathi’s death sparked doubt

Naresh fell in love with Swathi from the Reddy community while they were studying at a college at Valigonda in Nalgonda district.
28 May 2017 1:12 AM

