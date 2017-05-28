Nation, Crime

Live Suicide: Youth ends life on video chat with girl in Odisha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published May 28, 2017, 2:08 am IST
Updated May 28, 2017, 2:08 am IST
Sources said both them had heated exchange of words as Saikata suspected presence of another youth in her life.
Saikata had ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. (Representational image)
 Saikata had ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. (Representational image)

Bhubaneswar: A 25-year-old youth on Saturday night allegedly committed suicide while video-chatting with his girlfriend on his mobile phone in Odisha’s pilgrim city Puri, following an argument with his girlfriend.

The deceased was identified as Saikat Rao, son of Raju Rao of Puri Sea Beach area. According to reports, Saikat had fallen in love with a girl from Kolkata when both of them were pursuing their studies at a college in Bhubaneswar. Both of them had decided to marry after getting jobs.

After they completed their studies, the girl left for her home Kolkata. She was, however, in regular touch with Saikata over telephone.

On Saturday evening, Saikata was video-chatting with the girl on his mobile phone. Sources said both them had heated exchange of words as Saikata suspected presence of another youth in her life.

Following the quarrel, Saikata told his girlfriend that he would end his life and asked her to see the incident life on her mobile. The girl immediately called up the youth’s mother and requested her to save his life.

Saikata’s mother and sister who were away in the market for shopping rushed to the house. By the time they reached home, Saikata had ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

Tags: odisha, ceiling fan, saikat rao
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Lifestyle Gallery

Muslims around the world from Malaysia, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Phillipines and Pakistan mark the start of Ramadan. (Photo: AP)

Muslims around the world mark the start of Ramadan
Photographer and mom Niki Boon took pictures of her children enjoying their childhood without phones and laptops and other gadgets that they are otherwise addicted to today. (Photo: Facebook/NikiBoonPhotography)

Photographer documents what childhood looks like without technology
The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently jogged past a group of prom-goers and Reddit made hilarious memes out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Justin Trudeau's photobomb turns into epic photoshop battle
Instagrammar Yahav Draizin gives everyday objects a quirky twist with pop culture characters on his phone. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man give hilarious twist to everyday objects using pop culture
Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Helpless woman gets emotional after colleagues raise money for travel expenses

The video was posted by her colleague Eric Amos and has now gone viral with over 21,000 shares and two million views. (Photo: Facebook/EricAmos)
 

Nepalese creates record by scaling Mount Everest 21 times

Kami Rita Sherpa stood atop the 8,848 metre peak, the world's highest, at 8:15 am. (Photo: Facebook/KamiRita)
 

Google Photos gets new goodies for the summer

Amongst the fancy AR and VR stuff, the widely used Photos app was shown some love with the announcement of two new features at the I/O conference
 

Exclusive: Kangana easy to get along with, says Queen co-star Rajkummar

Kangana Ranaut with Rajkummar Rao.
 

Confirmed! Sara Ali Khan to debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.
 

14-year-old autistic boy says first full sentence after using century-old drug

The researchers used a drug called suramin developed by German scientists in 1916 to cure sleeping sickness. (Photo: Pixabay - picture for representational purpose only))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

3 Bihar children kept in shelter home with limbs tied

The children, aged between 8 to 10, were promised jobs in Allahabad by a man in their village in Bihar's Begusarai district. (Representational Image)

Uphaar tragedy: Accused tender their apologies before complainant

Patiala House Court. (Photo: Twitter)

Odisha: Child Protection Unit rescues abandoned baby girl from forest

The newborn baby girl rescued in Odisha at at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Karnataka: Influenced by sex talk and porn, minor rapes 3-year-old girl

The juvenile court has sent the boy to the remand home after he was taken into custody by the HAL police two days ago. (Represntational Image)

Jewar gang rape: No proof of rape found in medical reports, says SSP

Gautam Budh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Luv Kumar. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham