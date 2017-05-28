Live Suicide: Youth ends life on video chat with girl in Odisha

Saikata had ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. (Representational image)

Bhubaneswar: A 25-year-old youth on Saturday night allegedly committed suicide while video-chatting with his girlfriend on his mobile phone in Odisha’s pilgrim city Puri, following an argument with his girlfriend.

The deceased was identified as Saikat Rao, son of Raju Rao of Puri Sea Beach area. According to reports, Saikat had fallen in love with a girl from Kolkata when both of them were pursuing their studies at a college in Bhubaneswar. Both of them had decided to marry after getting jobs.

After they completed their studies, the girl left for her home Kolkata. She was, however, in regular touch with Saikata over telephone.

On Saturday evening, Saikata was video-chatting with the girl on his mobile phone. Sources said both them had heated exchange of words as Saikata suspected presence of another youth in her life.

Following the quarrel, Saikata told his girlfriend that he would end his life and asked her to see the incident life on her mobile. The girl immediately called up the youth’s mother and requested her to save his life.

Saikata’s mother and sister who were away in the market for shopping rushed to the house. By the time they reached home, Saikata had ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.