Hyderabad: Online sex business busted, 5 held

Published May 28, 2017, 1:22 am IST
The police seized Rs 5,960, a bike, a Bangladesh passport, fake Aadhaar and election cards and seven phones from them.
(Representational image)
 (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Special Operations Team nabbed five sex business organisers under Pita (Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act) and rescued three victims.

The gang was organising brothels online. The police seized Rs 5,960, a bike, a Bangladesh passport, fake Aadhaar and election cards and seven phones from them. The suspects are Kammara Ramalinga, 50, the main organiser who is absconding, Akthar Shabana, 24, Kammara Madhu, 23, Pothuluri Ramesh, 27, and Bomma Munni, 27.

“The main organiser, Ramalinga, belongs to Kurnool district and is staying at Kukatpally. He has contacts with sex business organisers in other states and procures girls. Ramalinga employed Ramesh and Munni, who transport the girls to the customer’s place, collects money and gives it to him. The woman organiser, Akthar Shabana, a Bangladesh national, came to India and is staying at Bhopal. She told the police that she regularly comes to India to organise brothels. She also had fake election and Aadhaar cards under the false name, Nandini Sekh. The organisers upload photos of girls on a porn website and give contact numbers,” police said. The police conducted a decoy operation and apprehended the four organisers.

In another case, the police nabbed an organiser from Uppal. The suspect is Nigani Praveen Kumar. The absconding persons are Sanjay, a resident of Kolkata, the main organiser and Rahul alias Mohsin, a resident of Tolichowki. “Sanjay is a sex biz organiser. He has contacts with sex racketeers of other states. He lures girls offering them Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for 10 days and after clinching deals with organisers, he send them by flight or train. They  arranged a deal with Mosin and Praveen and sent two girls about two days back to Hyderabad. Mosin took them to his house in Tolichowki and uploaded their photos on the porn website.

During the decoy operation, organiser Praveen Kumar brought both the girls to Uppal for 10,000 and they were apprehended.

Tags: kurnool district, malkajgiri special operations team, sex business
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

