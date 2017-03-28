Nigerian students assaulted in Noida; Sushma speaks to UP CM, seeks report

Five Nigerian students were also picked by the police for their role in the death of the class 12 student reportedly due to drug overdose. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj spoke to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today about the alleged attack on African students in Noida after a foreign student pleaded with her for swift action, saying living in the area was becoming a "life threatening" issue.

The attackers were holding a protest march over a teenage boy’s death because of suspected overdose of drugs.

The protest march suddenly turned violent as locals accused Nigerian students living in the area of drugging the Class 12 student Manish Khari, who died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday.

According to reports, hundreds of protesters were shouting slogans and suddenly attacked the Nigerians, who were shopping in the area. The police had to baton-charge protesters to control the situation. Some injured Nigerians were admitted to a hospital.

Swaraj said the central government was taking immediate action and that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured her of a fair and impartial investigation into this "unfortunate" incident.

"I have spoken to Yogi Adityanath ji Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh about attack on African students in Greater Noida. He has assured that there will be a fair and impartial investigation into this unfortunate incident (sic)," she said in a series of tweets.

Responding to a tweet from a student who requested her to "act fast as living for us in Noida is becoming a life threatening issue", she said that the central government was seized of the matter.

"We are taking immediate action," she added.

Five persons were on Tuesday arrested in connection with the case.

There have been several attack on Africans in and around Delhi. In May last year, a 29-year-old Congolese national was bludgeoned to death by three men, two of them with past criminal records, in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj after an argument over hiring of an auto-rickshaw.