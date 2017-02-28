Nation, Crime

Kerala: Priest accused of raping, impregnating minor sent to judicial custody

PTI/ANI
Published Feb 28, 2017, 8:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 8:52 pm IST
The victim had first claimed that her own father committed the crime and only mentioned about the priest after further interrogation.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Kannur: A Malayalee priest, who is accused of raping a minor in Kannur, Kerala leading to her pregnancy, has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The priest has been sent to a special sub-jail in Kannur.

A case had been registered in Kelakam Police Station against Father Robin under POCSO and IPC Section 376.

The incident came to light after the girl, a resident of Neendunokki near Kottiyoor, delivered a baby boy at a private hospital in Koothuparamba on February 7.

On February 25, an anonymous letter was received by NGO Childline mentioning the incident and they informed of the case to Kelakam Police Station on the same day in the evening. A woman police officer met the victim on Monday morning and recorded her statement.

In the initial stages, the victim had given a statement that her own father had committed the crime. But on further questioning the parents of the victim, the truth was revealed and the accused was identified as the priest of the church.

He is also the manager of the school where the minor girl studied. As per the statement, the incident took place in May, 2016.

On getting the information, 48-year-old Father Robin Vadakkumchery, absconded from the location and was later found by the police who detained him.

Meanwhile, the police have said that the priest would be subjected to a DNA test to ascertain the charges against him. The Police have also booked the private hospital, where the victim delivered a baby boy, for not informing them about the development.

Tags: catholic priest, rape, minor impregnated, judicial custody
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)

Lifestyle Gallery

Oleksandra Kutas became Ukraine's first wheelchair model when she walked the ramp earlier this month at the New York Fashion Week show for the first time. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Ukraine's first wheelchair model transcends barriers by going down the ramp
On the last day of carnival men dance wearing cow-bells or folk costumes, as they make their way to neighboring villages and invite the women to dance; the women, in turn, offer the men local delicacies and wine (Photo: AP)

Greeks relive ancient tradition with carnival in Naxos
The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Bolivians dance to celebrate pagan-Catholic confluence in carnival
The girl Lola doing a project with her mother Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up as famous black people to commemorate Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergarten girl cutely dresses up as famous women for Black History Month
A picture of a couple getting married in the Mystic aquarium in Connecticut while a whale watches went viral and photoshop professionals made hilarious situations out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Beluga whale at wedding makes Photoshop artists go insane
Leoni and Mattias tweeted to each other about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teenagers fall in love over Twitter and travel the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli is human and he had to fail one day, says Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly said Virat Kohli will make a strong comeback against the Steve Smith-led Australia in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Bollywood celebrities slam Randeep, Sehwag; bat for Gurmehar Kaur

Randeep had issued a clarification early today.
 

Adhyayen gets into a nasty Twitter fight over his father's 'cocained actress' comment

Shekhar did backtrack later insinuating that he had meant someone entirely different.
 

Narendra Modi meets India’s T20 World Cup winning blind cricket team

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by nine wickets to successfully defend its T20 World Cup title. (Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)
 

India vs Australia: Pune pitch rated 'poor' by ICC match referee

The Pune Test, which commenced on February 23, got over in under three days and the pitch for the match was criticised heavily as it started turning from first day. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai University software changes student’s name from ‘Kite’ to ‘Patang’

Mumbai University (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Haryana: Woman harassed, blackmailed by male FB friend

Representational Image.

Youth gets life term for raping girl in Chhattisgarh

Representational image (Photo: File)

Kerala: Vicar arrested on charge of impregnating minor girl

Representational image (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Trio stabs SSLC student to death after a fight

Students who gathered in front of the government school at Yelahanka in Bengaluru after the stabbing incident on Monday and inset is Harsharaj N.(Photo: DC)

Madhya Pradesh: Nursery school director booked for raping 3-year-old girl

The officer said that a case has been registered against Singh under IPC section 376 (rape) and also under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham