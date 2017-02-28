Kerala: Priest accused of raping, impregnating minor sent to judicial custody

Kannur: A Malayalee priest, who is accused of raping a minor in Kannur, Kerala leading to her pregnancy, has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The priest has been sent to a special sub-jail in Kannur.

A case had been registered in Kelakam Police Station against Father Robin under POCSO and IPC Section 376.

The incident came to light after the girl, a resident of Neendunokki near Kottiyoor, delivered a baby boy at a private hospital in Koothuparamba on February 7.

On February 25, an anonymous letter was received by NGO Childline mentioning the incident and they informed of the case to Kelakam Police Station on the same day in the evening. A woman police officer met the victim on Monday morning and recorded her statement.

In the initial stages, the victim had given a statement that her own father had committed the crime. But on further questioning the parents of the victim, the truth was revealed and the accused was identified as the priest of the church.

He is also the manager of the school where the minor girl studied. As per the statement, the incident took place in May, 2016.

On getting the information, 48-year-old Father Robin Vadakkumchery, absconded from the location and was later found by the police who detained him.

Meanwhile, the police have said that the priest would be subjected to a DNA test to ascertain the charges against him. The Police have also booked the private hospital, where the victim delivered a baby boy, for not informing them about the development.