Bengaluru: 15-year-old stabbed to death near his school over alleged affair

Bengaluru: A Class 10 student was stabbed to death outside his school campus in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru, on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, 15-year-old N Harsha Raj was found lying on the ground with a chest injury, about 200 metres from Yelahanka police station on Monday.

A traffic policeman found the boy and he was rushed to a nearby government hospital, but he succumbed to injuries sustained on the left side of his chest, reports said.

Police suspect that the boy was killed because he was in a relationship with a girl from a neighbouring college, said reports. Police are questioning Harsha’s classmates and and some boys from nearby schools.

Harsha had been warned against speaking to the girl, and there had been a skirmish earlier in the day, the police said.

10-12 boys were seen fighting with each other on a road behind the railway track around 2.30 pm. Suddenly, the fighting stopped and one boy, Harsha, was left on the ground clutching his chest.

A 16-year-old boy is also suspected have been injured in the left ear during the clash. The boy went to a hospital and got treated, reports said.

Harsha is survived by father Narayanaswamy, a milk vendor, mother Annapurna and a sister.