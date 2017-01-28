Nation, Crime

Thalassery attack: Case against six BJP men for bomb attack

On Friday morning, the martyr’s column was contaminated with human waste.
KANNUR: Police on Friday registered case against six BJP men in a case related to the bomb attack on a martyr’s venue where CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was speaking on Thursday evening. One of the BJP men was believed to have been taken into custody, but the police did not reveal their names. One person was injured under the impact of the blast and was admitted to the Cooperative hospital at Thalassery. District police chief K.P. Philip told this newspaper that a case was registered under Explosive Substances Act and they were checking whether the state secretary was targeted.

He added that DYFI Kodiyeri village joint secretary Sarath Babu was injured, but with minor aberrations. Mr Kodiyeri was attending a commemoration event at Nangarath Peedika, near Kodiyeri in memory of K.P. Jijesh. A country-made bomb was thrown at the venue and blasted almost 150 metres away. However, Mr Kodiyeri continued the speech, asking the crowd not to panic. On Friday morning, the martyr’s column was contaminated with human waste.

However, no case was registered regarding this. Bomb squad have been raiding the area from Friday morning. Soon after the blast, a huge police force including the district police chief, Thalassery DySP Prince Abraham, CI Pradeepan Kannipoyil camped in the area. CPM district secretary P. Jayarajan, A.N. Shamseer MLA and area secretary M.C. Pavithran were present at the venue. Apparently in retaliation to the bomb attack, the BJP offices in Iringannur, Nadapuram and Kottappally near Vadakara were attacked. BJP observed hartal in these two areas till afternoon on Friday.

Tags: bomb attack, thalassery, bjp

