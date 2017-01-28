Nation, Crime

Mentally challenged 8-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan

Published Jan 28, 2017, 3:31 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 4:05 pm IST
This incident would mark the third rape of minor in the month. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old had alleged rape earlier in January.
Bundi: An 8-year-old mentally challenged and mute girl was allegedly raped by unidentified youth in Piperwala village in Bundi, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday when the minor girl was playing near her house. The victim later approached her father, who was working in a nearby field, Hariram Jajunda, SHO Karwar police station said.

The girl, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to the primary health center but was later referred to JK Lon Hospital in Kota. "The victim is now stable and undergoing treatment," the SHO said.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against unknown persons, police said.

The victim's parents have named some youth that they suspect to have committed the crime, citing family rivalry and court cases against them, Bundi Superintendent of Police, Sunil Kumar Vishnoi said.

Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, he said.

Former Chairman of National Commission for Woman (NCW) Mamta Sharma met the victim and her family on Friday and expressed regret over the incident, while calling for immediate police action.

This is the third such incident involving alleged rape of minor girls in January. A 16-year-old was allegedly raped on January 5 by a youth from her village in Gambhira village here, while a 17-year-old belonging to Dalit community was reportedly gangraped by two youth in Ganeshpura village on January 11.

Tags: national commission for woman, minor rape, sexual offences, children welfare
Location: India, Rajasthan

