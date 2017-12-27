search on deccanchronicle.com
Video: Mathura women thrash priest, held by his plait, for molesting girls

Published Dec 27, 2017, 7:02 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2017, 7:14 pm IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the priest who according to an ANI report has been accused of molesting girls on several occasions.
The video shows women beating up the priest who, in a white kurta and with bare legs, tries to defend self. (Photo: Twitter | Screengrab)
Mathura: In a recent video on social media, a group of women from Vrindavan in Mathura was seen thrashing a priest with wooden sticks while a man held him by his choti (plait for purohits).

The priest was earlier accused of molesting girls on several occasions, ANI reported on Wednesday. The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the priest. 

The video shows women beating up the priest who, in a white kurta and with bare legs, tries to defend self.   

The incident is a routine reminder of mob justice that has been taking over the Indian democracy in leaps and bounds. 

Further details are awaited.

