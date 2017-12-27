search on deccanchronicle.com
Andhra Pradesh: Minor girl poses as boy to marry 3 girls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HOSKOTE NAGABHUSHANAM
Published Dec 27, 2017, 12:42 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2017, 2:40 am IST
She always dressed like a boy, issue came to light when third wife filed complaint with the police.
 Representational image

Anantapur: In a bizarre incident, a minor, B. Ramadevi, disguised as a man, married three times, and it was the third ‘wife’ who lodged a complaint with the police at Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district on Tuesday and brought the matter to light. Police said Ramadevi who comes from Itika-lapadu village in Kasi-nayana mandal, worked in a private spinning mill in Tamil Nadu. 

She always dressed like a boy. She became friendly with 17-year-old K. Rambha (name changed) of Bheemagundam village in Peddamudiyam mandal, who also worked at the mill in Pulivendula. The friendship turned into love and they were married two months ago. It took Rambha two months to discover that she had married a girl. She told her parents who went to the police. 

 

Rambha told the police she had been cheated by Ramadevi who acted as a boy. The police have discovered that Ramadevi was married twice before, also to girls — 16-year-old Jyoti (name changed) from Proddatur in Kadapa district and 17-year-old Vrinda (name changed) from Kothacheruvu village in Mudigubba mandal, Anantapur district. Police said both girls have been sent for examination as their mental condition wasn’t stable.

