MP: Farmer dies after being forced to stand on one leg for calf's death

Bhopal: A 70-year-old farmer from Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand died after he was reportedly forced to stand on one leg for three hours to "atone" for a calf's death.

According to a report in the Telegraph, on December 9, the calf of a cow was found dead on his farm with an empty bottle of rat poison lying nearby. Following this, the village panchayat summoned Har Singh Lodhi and asked him to ‘atone’ for the ‘sin’ of killing the calf by leaving a bottle of poison open.

He then had to undergo a series of ‘purification’ rituals. "First, he had to travel to Allahabad to take a holy dip at Sangam and tonsure his head. When he returned, he organised two community meals and paid a fine of Rs 500," Lodhi’s son Dariyab was quoted as saying.

Two days ago, Karan Lodhi, Gondi Lodhi and Mardan reportedly asked the farmer to stand on one leg. Despite Dariyab’s pleas, they did not reduce the punishment.

"My father was himself keen to undertake the punishment as he had been feeling low since the calf died. After three hours of suffering and constantly changing legs, he fainted. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," Dariyab was quoted as saying.

A complaint has been registered against unknown persons under Section 174 of the CrPC and investigations are on in the case.