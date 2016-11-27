 LIVE !  :  Ben Stokes picked up the important wicket of Virat Kohli. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, Day 2: England dismiss Kohli, India in trouble
 
Pak wants to revive terror, could be behind Nabha jail break: Punjab govt

ANI
Published Nov 27, 2016, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 3:58 pm IST
Punjab Dty CM Sukhbir Badal also announced reward of Rs 25 lakhs to anyone providing a lead on the escaped prisoners.
 Mintoo was arrested by Punjab Police from Delhi's IGI airport on November 2014 while he was on his way back from Thailand. (Photo: Twitter)

Amritsar: Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal on Sunday said that Pakistan was desperate to revive terror post-surgical strike by Indian Army, and suggested that neighbouring country could be behind Nabha jailbreak incident that saw Khalistan Liberation Front terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo escape.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government announced the formation of a Special Task Force to track the movement of Mintoo and four other prisoners who had escaped from the prison.

He said that the Director General of Police (Jail) has been suspended, while the Superintendent and the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the jail have been dismissed.

Badal said that a separate Additional Director General of Police-led team has been tasked to assess the incident that led to the jail break.

"The state home Secretary will give me a report on wherever lapses have taken place and strict action will be taken on the responsible one," Badal told media here.

He also said that his government will ensure that the incident will not have any adverse impact on the sixth Heart of Asia Conference scheduled to be held in Amritsar on December 3.

On Sunday, around 10 men, masquerading in police uniform, broke into the jail and helped Harminder Mintoo and four of his cohorts to escape.

The four prisoners have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Vicky Gondra, Nitin Deol and Vikramjeet Singh.

Mintoo was arrested by Punjab Police from Delhi's IGI airport on November 2014 while he was on his way back from Thailand.

The 47-year-old is wanted in 10 terror-related cases, including the 2008 attack on Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and the 2010 recovery of explosives at Halwara Air Force station.

He is wanted for plotting the killings of three Punjab Shiv Sena leaders.

