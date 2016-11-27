 LIVE !  :  Shami did exceedingly well with the new ball, to pick up two quick wickets and wrap up the England innings. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, Day 2: England all-out for 283, Shami wraps up innings
 
Child abducted, dad dies of shock in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 27, 2016, 3:07 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 8:48 am IST
Police found in a CCTV camera installed at a hotel an unknown woman carrying Chaitanya.
Based on clues, police traced the suspect Kavita from Budwel. (Representational Image)
 Based on clues, police traced the suspect Kavita from Budwel.

Hyderabad: A few hours before the police could trace an 18-month-old boy who was kidnapped, his father died of shock at Mailardevpally on Saturday. The police on Saturday traced the child and arrested the kidnappers with the help of CCTV footages, but the kid Naga Chaitanya’s father T. Narender died on Saturday morning.

Cyberabad police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said that on Friday night, Chaitanya’s mother Malathi filed a complaint with the police stating that Chaitanya who was playing in front of their house went missing.

Police found in a CCTV camera installed at a hotel an unknown woman carrying Chaitanya. His mother also identified the child.

Based on clues, police traced the suspect Kavita from Budwel. "Kavita confessed that she sold the kid to her employer A. Ramu for Rs 25,000 and took an advance of Rs 5,000 from him. It came to light that Kavita, had earlier sold her own son to some unknown persons in Kurnool for money," Mr Sandeep said.

Police also nabbed Ramu from Secunderabad and rescued the child from a house in Puranapul.While the police were tracing the kid, Narender who was working in a factory died of shock. Narender is survived by wife Malathi, two daughters and two sons. Chaitanya is the youngest.

Tags: cctv footage, kidnapper
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

