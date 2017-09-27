Human trafficking racket case: Three more Omanis, two qazis arrested

Three Oman nationals and two qazis arrested by the police for contract marriages on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: Three more Omani nationals have been arrested by the police along with two qazis for their alleged involvement in a human trafficking racket, busted by the police last week.

According to the police, the 70-year-old accused, Al-Sheyadi Sulaiman Bin Khamis Bin Salam, had come to India along with two brokers—Al Shayadi Mohammed Khalfan Mohammed and Al Awdi Yasir Abdullah Hamdan to marry.

“Sulaiman met qazi Ali Abdullah Rifai through the brokers. The qazi collected the permission given to Sulaiman for marriage by the Oman government. He also took money from him,” said DCP, south, Mr V. Satyanarayana. The police has started the process to deport two Omani nationals, Abdu-llah Mubarak Abdullah Al-Balushi and Sulaiman Khamis Mohammed Al Shayadi.

“Abdullah Balushi is a visually impaired person and had come to India for medical treatment. He tried to get a bride for himself with the help of Rifai. During his earlier visits, he married ten young girls. We identified the victims. They are not coming forward to record their statements fearing social stigma,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

Qazis told to follow norms

In the early 1980s, the Wakf Board had issued the guidelines, asking qazis to be cautions while solemnising the marriages of the foreign nationals with local girls. “The guidelines stipulate qazis to check the permission letter issued by the foreign governments before solemnizing marriages. The guidelines were issued in the when similar cases were reported,” said qazi Mir Quadir Ali, president of the Anjuman-e-Qazath (council of qazis).

“We ask qazis to be cautious while performing the marriages of the foreign nationals,” he said.