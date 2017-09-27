Bengaluru man burns wife with hot iron, arrested

Bengaluru: In a horrific instance of alleged domestic violence reported in the city, an alcoholic man was arrested for torturing his wife by burning her private parts using a hot iron box in Banaswadi police station limits on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the early Sunday, but came to light on Tuesday when the victim, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital and revealed her ordeal to her parents. This led to the arrest of her husband, Dileep Kumar. He was an alcoholic frequently picked used to frequently quarrel with his wife over petty issues and assault her up with whatever he could lay his hands on. On Sunday around 2 am, Dileep picked up a fight with his wife and started beating her mercilessly. First, he allegedly used an iron box wire to beat her.

Then he plugged it to a socket, waited for the iron box to heat up and then placed it on his wife’s private parts.

All this he did when his wife allegedly refused to bring more gold ornaments from her house, which was Dileep’s long-term demand. The incident came to light in the morning when the victim’s parents came to see her and instead found her unconscious with injuries and bruises all over her body.

She was shifted to Ambedkar Hospital for treatment where she told her parents that Dileep has been torturing her since a long. Banaswadi police have registered a complaint and are investigating further.