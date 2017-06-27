Nation, Crime

Pakistan targets LoC posts with mortar shelling on Eid: Army

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2017, 8:04 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2017, 8:31 am IST
An eerie silence prevailed during the day in areas along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts as people celebrated Eid.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
Jammu: The Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire Monday night by firing from automatic weapons and shelling mortars on Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, the Army said.

An eerie silence prevailed during the day in areas along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts as people celebrated Eid. Border guarding forces from either side too exchanged sweets on the International Border in Jammu to mark Eid-ul- Fitr, which marks culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan.

These areas have witnessed 20 ceasefire violations, an attack by Pakistan special forces team and two infiltration bids in June, in which four people including three jawans were killed died and 10 were injured.

"The Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from small arms and automatic weapons and shelling of mortar along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector in Rajouri district from 2015 hours," a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively, he said.

A jawan was injured in back-to-back ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army on Sunday.

The Pakistani army breached the truce thrice on Sunday by firing small arms and shelling mortars on army posts along the LoC in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors. The Indian side fired back in retaliation, Army sources said.

Pakistani troops on Saturday fired on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Poonch sector.

These violations came just days after an attack by a Pakistan special forces team that sneaked across the LoC into Poonch under cover of heavy fire and killed two jawans. One Pakistani soldier was also killed.

Pakistan's Border Action Team comprises its army's special forces personnel and terrorists.

Tags: eid al fitr, ceasefire violations, line of control, kashmir unrest
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

 




