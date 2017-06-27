Nation, Crime

Enforcement Directorate to probe Lalu Prasad Yadav, kin’s benami case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published Jun 27, 2017, 3:26 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2017, 3:26 am IST
The ED has sought all relevant documents pertaining to the case from the I-T department.
Lalu Prasad Yadav
New Delhi: The noose appears to be tightening around the family members of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, including his wife, son and daughters, as the Enforcement Directorate is preparing to initiate its own inquiry against them for possible violations of foreign exchange and money laundering laws.

“The agency is set to initiate its probe on the basis of the income-tax department investigation against them. The ED has sought all relevant documents pertaining to the case from the I-T department,” a source said. 

Besides, the ED had arrested a chartered accountant, Rajesh Kumar Agarwal, allegedly linked to Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti over a separate probe into a Rs 8,000-crore money laundering racket.

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, enforcement directorate, misa bharti
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




