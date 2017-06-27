Enforcement Directorate to probe Lalu Prasad Yadav, kin’s benami case

New Delhi: The noose appears to be tightening around the family members of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, including his wife, son and daughters, as the Enforcement Directorate is preparing to initiate its own inquiry against them for possible violations of foreign exchange and money laundering laws.

“The agency is set to initiate its probe on the basis of the income-tax department investigation against them. The ED has sought all relevant documents pertaining to the case from the I-T department,” a source said.

Besides, the ED had arrested a chartered accountant, Rajesh Kumar Agarwal, allegedly linked to Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti over a separate probe into a Rs 8,000-crore money laundering racket.